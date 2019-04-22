Home Cities Delhi

Arvind Kejriwal should report on his MLAs’ work: Manoj Tiwari

The BJP leader also accused the AAP government of not implementing the Central government’s welfare schemes in the national capital.   

Tiwari has been at the receiving end of people's anger on social media and other fora and been severely castigated for his public behaviour in the March and August incidents.

Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Launching a two-pronged attack on the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)’s attempts at forging an alliance in the national capital, the president of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s Delhi unit on Sunday threw the gauntlet to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal asking him to issue a report of the development work carried out by his MLAs.

“In 15 years of their rule in the city, the Congress and Kejriwal in the last four-and-a-half years; both have not done any development work for the people of Delhi. If Kejriwal has done any development in Delhi, then he should issue a report card of all his MLAs,” Tiwari said on Sunday.

The BJP leader also accused the AAP government of not implementing the Central government’s welfare schemes in the national capital. Training his guns on both parties, he said that they were desperate for a coalition and busy in accusing each other of the failure of negotiations.  

“The Congress says that the ball is in AAP’s court... The ball of votes is in the court of the people and they will teach them a lesson,” he said.

Tiwari said that the BJP would visit the house of every voter in Delhi and request for a vote on the basis of development work carried out by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the centre.

“Kejriwal should check the development works done by the BJP MPs with the help of all its MLAs and prepare a comparative chart...”

