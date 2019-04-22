Home Cities Delhi

Jangpura locals protest against police ‘apathy’

Patrolling has been intensified in the area and the police are working in coordination with residents.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The residents of Jangpura Extension held a protest on Sunday against the police’s apathy at the recent spate of thefts, snatchings and drug-related incidents in the area.Scores of residents from different parts of the posh southeast Delhi locality assembled outside the Jangpura Extension police post and raised slogans.

“In the last 15 days, nearly 100 cases of snatchings, thefts in homes and of items like stereos, tyres and other accessories from vehicles have taken place but the police have failed to do anything,” fumed Kapil Kakkar, president of Jangpura Extension Residents Welfare Association.

Kakkar said a lack of police patrolling in different parts of their locality has given way to the drug menace.“Youths can be seen taking drugs in the bylanes and in their vehicles without any hesitation since police presence is negligible. Also, free access leads to the entry of anti-social elements who are involved in crimes like snatching, because there are no police barricades or patrolling,” he charged.

Last week, the residents lodged a complaint against rampant crimes in the area with the South East Delhi DCP after which police can be seen patrolling, locals said.

A senior police officer said reports of theft and snatching were acted on, when there was a complaint, and dismissed reports of police not acknowledging petty crimes. Patrolling has been intensified in the area and the police are working in coordination with residents.

