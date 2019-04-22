Home Cities Delhi

Petition in HC claims schools denied admission to 130 students

The appeal, filed by social jurist Ashok Agarwal, mentions the details of the 130 students, who were seeking to admissions for classes 1-9.

Published: 22nd April 2019 07:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd April 2019 07:50 AM

school fee

Image used for representational purpose only.

By MUDITA Girotra
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A petition has been filed in the High Court against the denial of admission/readmission by government and MCD-run schools in the capital to 130 students on various “illegal” grounds like issues in the Aadhaar Card, not having transfer certificates, not beings residents of Delhi, for failing the previous class, among other reasons.

The appeal, filed by social jurist Ashok Agarwal, mentions the details of the 130 students, who were seeking to admissions for classes 1-9.“Despite a Supreme Court Constitution Bench judgment saying admission in educational institutions cannot be denied for want of Aadhaar Card, Government and MCD (Municipal Corporations of Delhi) schools are denying admission to students on this pretext,” Agarwal said. According to the petition, the admission or readmission was “indiscriminately” denied to them “on illegal, arbitrary, unconstitutional and untenable grounds”.

“...so far as the academic year 2018-2019 is concerned, the petitioner has brought to the notice of this court, cases of thousands of students denied admission/readmission in Delhi government schools.”
Noting that in the previous academic year, 1,55,736 students of Classes 9 to 12 failed and re-admission was granted only to 52,582 students, the petitioner wrote that the government “has left 1,03,154 students to their fate”.

Despite several court orders in this regard, the petition said, “this pernicious practice is continuously going on and has been widely seen also in the current academic year of 2019-20”.


High Court Aadhaar card school admission delhi school admission

Comments

