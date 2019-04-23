Home Cities Delhi

Rohit Shekhar death: Wife, 2 others in custody

The Delhi Police on Sunday took into custody Apoorva Shukla, wife of Rohit Shekhar Tiwari — the slain son of late Congress leader ND Tiwari — and two of their servants to investigate the murder.

Late Congress leader ND Tiwari's son Rohit Shekhar

Late Congress leader ND Tiwari's son Rohit Shekhar (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Delhi Police on Sunday took into custody Apoorva Shukla, wife of Rohit Shekhar Tiwari — the slain son of late Congress leader ND Tiwari — and two of their servants to investigate the murder. The three were taken into custody on Sunday, days after Rohit died at his residence under mysterious circumstances in south Delhi’s Defence Colony.  On the day of the incident on Tuesday, Rohit’s mother had given a crypic statement to the press, saying, “His (Rohit’s) death is natural. I have no suspicion, but I will reveal later the circumstances led to his death.” 

Later, she revealed that there was tension between Rohit and his wife. She alleged that Rohit’s friendship with the wife of an officer, who worked under ND Tiwari, had led to trouble in their marriage.  Apoorva told the police that on Tuesday afternoon, she found Rohit “unresponsive”.

According to autopsy conducted at AIIMS, Rohit died due to smothering and strangulation. Earlier, a forensic team collected pillows from his bedroom and a blood-stained bed sheet. There hasn’t been a formal arrest in the case so far.

