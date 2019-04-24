Home Cities Delhi

AAP hits out at ‘vote cutter’ Congress

 The AAP will release its manifesto on April 25 for the Lok Sabha election. 

Published: 24th April 2019

AAP candidates and senior leader Gopal Rai at a Press conference at the party office in New Delhi on Tuesday | Parveen Negi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The AAP will release its manifesto on April 25 for the Lok Sabha election. 
Flanked by all seven AAP candidates, Delhi minister and party in-charge of Delhi Gopal Rai hit out at both Congress and BJP for doing ‘injustice’ with the people over the demand of full statehood to Delhi. 
Attacking the rivals, the AAP leader said the work done by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the last four years has terrified them.

“Both parties are scared of the work done by the Delhi government in the last four years. Our work will speak for itself and the people are smart enough to see that in the upcoming elections. Congress and BJP both demanded statehood for Delhi, but now they have abandoned the demand.”

“The people should not waste their vote on the Congress as it is in no position to defeat the BJP. Each of our candidates has the intention to work for the people. We would like to question the BJP candidates on their stand on statehood,” Rai said, as he introduced his party’s seven candidates as “Saat Senapati” (Seven Warriors) who were ready to take on the might of the big parties.

In the 2013 Assembly polls, the AAP bagged 29.49 per cent of votes, while the BJP got 33.07 per cent votes. The Congress was relegated to the third position with 24.55 per cent of vote share. A year later, the BJP bagged seven seats with over 46 per cent of vote share while the AAP got 32 per cent in the LS elections. The Congress share declined to 15 per cent.

Rai announced that on April 25, the party would come up with its manifesto that would lay out the roadmap of how the AAP will take the agenda of statehood forward if elected to power. Other than a central manifesto, each candidate would also come up with a constituency-wise manifesto which would list out local issues and how the party plans to counter them,” Rai said. With agency inputs

