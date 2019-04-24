Lawyer alleging CJI was framed asked to be in court today

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Tuesday directed an advocate, who has claimed a larger conspiracy to frame the Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi on allegations of sexual harassment, to appear before it on Wednesday to support his stand with materials.

A three-judge bench, led by Justice Arun Mishra, directed advocate Utsav Bains, who has stated on oath that according to his reliable sources, a Delhi-based ‘fixer’ was pivotal in hatching the conspiracy to target the CJI and force him to resign and asked him to present himself before the bench. It also asked the Delhi Police Commissioner to provide adequate police protection to the lawyer while noting that he has expressed apprehension of threat to his safety.

The hearing was adjourned on Tuesday as advocate Bains was not present in the court.

Bains has claimed that he was offered `1.5 crore by a man named Ajay to represent the former apex court woman employee and arrange a press conference against the CJI at the Press Club of India.

Bains said he refused the man, who became evasive when asked how he was related to the woman.

According to his affidavit, since the incumbent CJI put an end to the ‘cash for judgment’ racket, several wanted the CJI to resign and hatched this conspiracy.

In the affidavit, he has referred to links of “fixers” with don Dawood Ibrahim. In a special hearing on Saturday, the CJI had dismissed all allegations and dubbed the charges as a very, very serious threat to the independence of the judiciary.