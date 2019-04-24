Home Cities Delhi

Poll code: North civic body removes more than 1 lakh posters, banners

In the last one month, the north DMC has removed 8409 banners, 85,730 posters, 11,576 hoardings, 1107 boards, 934 wall wraps and 827 flex boards.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The North Delhi civic body has removed up to 1,09 lakh political banners, posters and hoardings in its jurisdiction while implementing guidelines of the model code of conduct for the Lok Sabha elections.

Last week, the South civic body informed that it had pulled down 1.34 lakh hoardings so far and have cleared up to 3,16,615 hoardings and posters since the Lok Sabha elections have been declared on March 10.

The East Delhi Municipal Corporation pulled down 43,075 posters and banners while the New Delhi Municipal Council removed 30,533. Delhi Cantonment Board removed 2,411 of them, the report said.

Till last week, nearly 170 FIRs and daily diary (DD) entries were filed against political parties and others for violation of the model code of conduct, according to Delhi’s Chief Electoral Office. So far, narcotics and drugs of 1,338.4kg worth `2.82 crore have been seized by the CEO’s office.

Till last week, more than 450 unlicensed weapons and 263 explosives were  seized and 4,583 licensed arms deposited.  

