AAP’s Raghav Chadha writes to EC on Bidhuri’s cases, BJP leader claims no ‘solid proof’

AAP’s south Delhi candidate Raghav Chadha on Wednesday said he will be moving to the Delhi High Court against the nomination of BJP lawmaker Ramesh Bidhuri.

Published: 25th April 2019 07:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th April 2019 07:57 AM   |  A+A-

AAP leader Raghav Chadha (File photo | Twitter)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  AAP’s south Delhi candidate Raghav Chadha on Wednesday said he will be moving to the Delhi High Court against the nomination of BJP lawmaker Ramesh Bidhuri. Chadha claimed that the sitting MP has not disclosed all the valid information related to his pending criminal cases against him and therefore would approach the court against the Returning Officer.

wrongly accepting Bidhuri’s nomination. “The candidate failed to declare in paragraph 5(ii) particulars of pending criminal proceedings, particularly CC No. 303/2018 filed in P. S. Kazimahammadpur, Muzaffarpur, Bihar, under Sections 504, 506, 153 and 153(a) of the IPC. A copy of FIR 303/2018 is enclosed herewith as Annexure ‘A’,” Raghav said in a letter.

In his affidavit, Bidhuri mentioned he has two pending cases against him, one from 2005 and the other one in 2018 under IPC Section 500 and 502 and Section 323/34 respectively. “AAP has always been accusing BJP for wrong reasons. They are wasting time over falsely accusing me. They don’t have any solid proof against me,” Bidhuri said. 

