Ajay Maken is responsible for sealing chaos: Meenakshi Lekhi

NEW DELHI: BJP candidate Meenakshi Lekhi on Wednesday blamed her rival Ajay Maken of the Congress for the sealing chaos in the national capital.At a press conference, Lekhi said since the urban development ministry during Maken’s tenure as the minister had not dealt the issue properly, the Master Plan of Delhi (MPD) 2021 has several loopholes.

“The Congress government did a shoddy job. The MPD has several issues, as it was approved hurriedly. Maken was the urban development minister. He is to be blamed for the mess. In MPD, rules for DDA’s Local Shopping Centre and provisions for other markets are different. Several roads were not declared commercial,” said Lekhi, who had defeated Maken in 2014. The BJP has renominated Lekhi from New Delhi constituency where she is also facing AAP candidate Brijesh Goyal.

Maken couldn’t be reached for the comment.

Lekhi also took on the AAP for not appointing lawyer in the Supreme Court which is hearing the sealing matter. She alleged that the sealing was resumed just before the election to make it a poll issue against the BJP.

“The issue of sealing is pending in the apex court since 2008. Had the Congress government been interested, it would have been resolved. But they didn’t step in. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal did not appoint lawyer to handle the case.” Besides listing out projects and work carried out with help from the MP Local Area Development (LAD) funds, Lekhi said the Centre had allotted `900 crore to the Delhi government for improving water supply.

But Kejriwal failed to utilize the fund, she said.

“I was not told how they (AAP govt) spend money. Whether they completed the project, I don’t know. To cover up its failures and mislead the people of Delhi, Kejriwal has raised the issue of full statehood. The people of Delhi have understood the anti-development character of AAP,” the BJP MP claimed.