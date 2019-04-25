Light up the room as per your mood

By Express News Service

Let there be light (and plenty of lighting product designs) is the thought behind this latest collection by Gurugram-based MADS Creations. The new designs by the interior concepts and custom design company feature a range of materials, designs and styles to suit a wide range of moods – subdued, quirky, contemporary, edgy, flamboyant, and grand.

Highlights of the collection offer a grand chandelier of blown glass bulbs accessorised with jute and gold finished rods that can be hung up low or high depending on your design requirement. A dazzling entrant is the lighting fixture involving concentric crystal rings of varying sizes arranged in a celestial play of light and sparkle.

For lovers of minimalism, opt for this bunch of squarish glass bulbs dangling from sleek wires. Another design in this range is a geometric contraption in metal with gold finish.

At MADS Creations

Unit-149, First Floor Vipul Trade Center, Sohna Road, Gurugram