Home Cities Delhi

‘My two Maltese dogs have made me more compassionate about animals’

But Sushi, was a pro with it and taught Yuki to climb.

Published: 25th April 2019 10:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th April 2019 10:16 AM   |  A+A-

By Neeti Gokhalay 
Express News Service

Who knew that dog-sitting for a friend would change my life completely? While doing so, I fell in love with her Maltese pup. That’s what prompted me to go ahead and get two of my own Maltese dogs: Sushi (three-year-old) and Yuki (one-year-old). They are a 100 per cent apartment friendly and oh-so-adorable! And they get along great too. One time when Sushi and Yuki had to descend the staircase at my in-laws’ home, Yuki was really hesitant since this was only her second time.

But Sushi, was a pro with it and taught Yuki to climb. This has to be the cutest memory I have of them. There’s nothing about them that I can’t stand or hate. Except maybe the shrillness of their bark — that’s annoying. If they could speak and you had to ask them what they hate, I’m sure they’d answer, “bath time”. Personally, I love bathing them but it’s hilarious how much they hate it. I also love how excited they get when I tell them that they’re going for a walk. They love their time outside.

Despite all the love we have for them, my husband Anirudh and I did harbour some concerns. Potty training the dogs was a challenge and we were worried about how our pet (when Sushi was alone) would manage in the apartment when Anirudh and I were out. Now that there’s two of them, they’re completely fine.

The best part about having them in my life would be how much more compassionate they have made me about animals, more so towards dogs. Pets are an unadulterated source of joy and love, who wouldn’t want them around?

The author is the principal designer at SECOND : 
Design + Media.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sri Lanka Terror Attack: Chilling CCTV footage of suspected bomber emerges
Lone voter casts only vote deep in Indian jungle
Gallery
Both 22-year-old players Shimron Hetmyer and Oshane Thomas were named in the West Indies team. These two players have constantly been referred to as the promising players to come out of the country in recent times. (Photos | Agencies)
West Indies World Cup 2019 squad: Gayle, Russell get call, Pollard out
Rajkumar during a film shoot. (File Photo | EPS)
Rajkumar birth anniversary: Check out the rare photos of 'Nata Sarvabhouma'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp