‘My two Maltese dogs have made me more compassionate about animals’

Neeti Gokhalay By

Express News Service

Who knew that dog-sitting for a friend would change my life completely? While doing so, I fell in love with her Maltese pup. That’s what prompted me to go ahead and get two of my own Maltese dogs: Sushi (three-year-old) and Yuki (one-year-old). They are a 100 per cent apartment friendly and oh-so-adorable! And they get along great too. One time when Sushi and Yuki had to descend the staircase at my in-laws’ home, Yuki was really hesitant since this was only her second time.

But Sushi, was a pro with it and taught Yuki to climb. This has to be the cutest memory I have of them. There’s nothing about them that I can’t stand or hate. Except maybe the shrillness of their bark — that’s annoying. If they could speak and you had to ask them what they hate, I’m sure they’d answer, “bath time”. Personally, I love bathing them but it’s hilarious how much they hate it. I also love how excited they get when I tell them that they’re going for a walk. They love their time outside.

Despite all the love we have for them, my husband Anirudh and I did harbour some concerns. Potty training the dogs was a challenge and we were worried about how our pet (when Sushi was alone) would manage in the apartment when Anirudh and I were out. Now that there’s two of them, they’re completely fine.

The best part about having them in my life would be how much more compassionate they have made me about animals, more so towards dogs. Pets are an unadulterated source of joy and love, who wouldn’t want them around?

The author is the principal designer at SECOND :

Design + Media.