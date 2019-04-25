Home Cities Delhi

Rohit Shekhar murder case cracked as wife Apoorva confesses to crime

It started off as just another argument between Apoorva Shukla Tiwari and her husband Rohit Shekhar Tiwari on the night of April 16.

Published: 25th April 2019 10:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th April 2019 10:17 AM   |  A+A-

Apoorva Tiwari being escorted by the police on Wednesday | PTI

Apoorva Tiwari being escorted by the police on Wednesday | PTI

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: It started off as just another argument between Apoorva Shukla Tiwari and her husband Rohit Shekhar Tiwari on the night of April 16. It ended with Rohit losing his life at the hands of his wife. Additional Commissioner of Police, Crime Branch, Rajiv Ranjan confirmed that Apoorva had been arrested and she had apparently confessed to the murder. “After sustained interrogation, Apoorva broke down and admitted to killing her husband.”

According to the police, the crime was not premeditated but a repercussion of an argument between the couple over Rohit’s closeness with a female relative. “On April 15, on their way back to Delhi from Uttarakhand, Rohit had been consuming liquor along with his cousin’s wife in the car. His mother and servants were travelling in another car,” a police officer said. “Rohit returned home at 10.30 pm and ate dinner with his wife. Then they withdrew to their room.

ALSO READ | Rohit Shekhar had an unhappy life, wanted divorce from his wife: Lawyer who fought his paternity suit

His mother reached in a while with her other son, Siddharth, and the servants. She called the two of them downstairs, chatted for a while. Later, Rohit went back to his room on the first floor with a servant as he was inebriated.” By 11pm, police said, the mother and servants went to their rooms, while Apoorva sat down to watch television. She went back to her room by 12.45 am.

“Rohit and Apoorva had an altercation regarding the female relative and in the heat of the moment, Apoorva pounced on Rohit and killed him,” the officer said, adding that after the incident, she spent the night in the other room. The next day, a servant found Rohit “unresponsive” and rushed him to a hospital, where doctors declared him “brought dead”. Rohit and Apoorva — both lawyers — had married last year in May.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Apoorva Shukla Tiwari Rohit Shekhar murder case

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sri Lanka Terror Attack: Chilling CCTV footage of suspected bomber emerges
Lone voter casts only vote deep in Indian jungle
Gallery
Both 22-year-old players Shimron Hetmyer and Oshane Thomas were named in the West Indies team. These two players have constantly been referred to as the promising players to come out of the country in recent times. (Photos | Agencies)
West Indies World Cup 2019 squad: Gayle, Russell get call, Pollard out
Rajkumar during a film shoot. (File Photo | EPS)
Rajkumar birth anniversary: Check out the rare photos of 'Nata Sarvabhouma'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp