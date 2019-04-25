Rohit Shekhar murder case cracked as wife Apoorva confesses to crime

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: It started off as just another argument between Apoorva Shukla Tiwari and her husband Rohit Shekhar Tiwari on the night of April 16. It ended with Rohit losing his life at the hands of his wife. Additional Commissioner of Police, Crime Branch, Rajiv Ranjan confirmed that Apoorva had been arrested and she had apparently confessed to the murder. “After sustained interrogation, Apoorva broke down and admitted to killing her husband.”

According to the police, the crime was not premeditated but a repercussion of an argument between the couple over Rohit’s closeness with a female relative. “On April 15, on their way back to Delhi from Uttarakhand, Rohit had been consuming liquor along with his cousin’s wife in the car. His mother and servants were travelling in another car,” a police officer said. “Rohit returned home at 10.30 pm and ate dinner with his wife. Then they withdrew to their room.

ALSO READ | Rohit Shekhar had an unhappy life, wanted divorce from his wife: Lawyer who fought his paternity suit

His mother reached in a while with her other son, Siddharth, and the servants. She called the two of them downstairs, chatted for a while. Later, Rohit went back to his room on the first floor with a servant as he was inebriated.” By 11pm, police said, the mother and servants went to their rooms, while Apoorva sat down to watch television. She went back to her room by 12.45 am.

“Rohit and Apoorva had an altercation regarding the female relative and in the heat of the moment, Apoorva pounced on Rohit and killed him,” the officer said, adding that after the incident, she spent the night in the other room. The next day, a servant found Rohit “unresponsive” and rushed him to a hospital, where doctors declared him “brought dead”. Rohit and Apoorva — both lawyers — had married last year in May.