'Take leave from work and join AAP's fight against BJP': Kejriwal urges volunteers

Delhi goes to poll on May 12 and the results would be announced on May 23.

Published: 25th April 2019 05:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th April 2019 05:24 PM

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal has urged party volunteers across the country, except the ones in Haryana and Punjab, to take leave from work and come to Delhi to help the party defeat the BJP in the national capital.

In a tweet, Kejriwal said, "I request all volunteers to take leave from work till elections. Except for Punjab and Haryana, I urge all volunteers to come to Delhi and join our fight in defeating BJP on all seven seats in the national capital".

The AAP is fielding Pankaj Gupta from Chandni Chowk, Atishi from East Delhi, Gugan Singh from North West Delhi, Raghav Chadha from South Delhi, Dilip Pandey from North East Delhi, Balbir Singh Jakhar from West Delhi and Brajesh Goel from New Delhi constituency.

