Home Cities Delhi

Arvind Kejriwal damaged statehood cause; no need of it to provide basic amenities: BJP

The party was referring to dharna the chief minister had staged outside the Rail Bhavan in January 2014 and sit-on at the Lieutenant Governor's office here.

Published: 26th April 2019 01:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th April 2019 01:42 PM   |  A+A-

AAP, Arvind Kejriwal

AAP chief and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: There is no need for full statehood status for Delhi in order to provide basic amenities like power and water supply, the BJP said Thursday, hitting out at Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for "damaging" the cause by "obstructing" the Republic Day parade in 2014.

The party was referring to dharna the chief minister had staged outside the Rail Bhavan in January 2014 and sit-on at the Lieutenant Governor's office here.

Shyam Jaju, BJP's national vice president and party in-charge of Delhi, said that unless there is a constitutional amendment, this goal cannot be achieved.

The AAP on Thursday came out with its manifesto for the Lok Sabha election based on the central theme of full statehood, promising 85 per cent reservation in colleges and jobs for the people of the national capital.

"There is no need for full statehood to Delhi for providing basic amenities like sufficient power, water supply, prevention of pollution, maintenance of sewers, roads, providing health services, employment, security to women and reliable transport system," he said.

The BJP, in its 2014 manifesto, had promised to make Delhi a full state if it came to power.

The AAP has been accusing the BJP of "betrayal" and of going back on its promise.

"Kejriwal has himself damaged the cause of full statehood by trying to obstruct the Republic Day parade and insulting the constitutional institutions again and again," Jaju claimed.

Leader of Opposition Vijender Gupta said the AAP reiterating its promise to push for full statehood for Delhi in its manifesto goes against the spirit of the Supreme Court judgment on full statehood for the national capital.

"The court last year dismissed the AAP's appeal of seeking full statehood for Delhi, saying that it has become infructuous in view of the Constitution bench verdict which held that Delhi cannot be accorded the status of state.

"Notwithstanding the verdict, the AAP has mischievously chosen to make the full statehood its poll plank in the election. In its manifesto, on the one hand, it has given false picture of what it has achieved during the last 50 months and, on the other hand, misled what it can achieve if Delhi is made full state," Gupta claimed.

FOLLOW OUR FULL ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

Last year, the Supreme Court ruled that the city's lieutenant governor did not have independent decision-making powers and the real authority lay with the elected government.

A two-judge bench of the apex court, in its verdict on the AAP versus the Centre case, was divided on services -- the power to appoint, post and transfer of officials in Delhi administration -- but agreed on the Centre having control over the Anti-Corruption Branch in Delhi.

The services issue has been sent to a larger bench.

In the past, Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari said that the AAP's demand for full statehood to Delhi should be looked into but Kejriwal's "attitude" to confront the Centre and the LG has held the process hostage.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Arvind Kejriwal AAP manifesto Delhi statehood

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury (File | PTI)
Sitaram Yechury on NYAY, Sabarimala, Rahul's Wayanad foray and more
TNIE Analysis: How Lok Sabha Elections results will determine Karnataka's political future
Gallery
A lion-tailed macaque in Bavali forest area of Wayanad's Kerala carries its young one, as it jumps from one tree branch to another in search of food. (Photo | T P Sooraj, EPS)
Week in photos: The many shades of summer
The power of music is infinite. And this orchestra is trying to rein that in. Around 60 students are part of OrchKids, a program run by the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra, which is hoping to bring change to the port city plagued by violence, drugs and crime. (Photo | AFP)
IN PHOTOS: These young musicians are instruments of change in violence-hit Baltimore
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp