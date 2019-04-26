Home Cities Delhi

NCPCR guidelines for Delhi private hostels lay down strict rules

Even though there are rules and regulations in place for childcare institutions, several cases of abuse were reported, a senior WCD official said. 

Published: 26th April 2019 08:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th April 2019 08:17 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Sumi Sukanya dutta
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Standalone and private hostels for students will soon have to register themselves with the state government, mandatorily provide minimum standards of facilities, maintain a prescribed number of staffers and fix accountability in case of mishaps.

All these are part of the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights’ (NCPCR) guidelines — the first such instance — on operation of hostels, mainly catering to outstation school students aged 6 to 18, and coaching centres in the country.

Officials in the Union Women and Child Development Ministry said that the government decided to lay down the norms for private hostels following a series of shocking cases of sexual abuse at shelter homes — such as the Muzaffarpur shelter horror — last year.

The norms, commissioned by the Union WCD Ministry, will apply on all charitable as well as commercial centres. The rules are likely to be notified after the ongoing general elections are over.

At present, there is no data on such hostels as no such mapping has ever been done. “The adoption of the guidelines by the states means that the hostels will function more responsibly as there will be rules they are supposed to abide by,” said NCPCR chairperson Priyank Kanoongo.

Even though there are rules and regulations in place for childcare institutions, several cases of abuse were reported, a senior WCD official said. 

Registration can be immediately withdrawn in case of any violation of POCSO Act or JJ Act or any other child-related law or violation of measures for safety and security  

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
NCPCR Women and Child Development Private hostels Private Delhi hostels

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury (File | PTI)
Sitaram Yechury on NYAY, Sabarimala, Rahul's Wayanad foray and more
TNIE Analysis: How Lok Sabha Elections results will determine Karnataka's political future
Gallery
A lion-tailed macaque in Bavali forest area of Wayanad's Kerala carries its young one, as it jumps from one tree branch to another in search of food. (Photo | T P Sooraj, EPS)
Week in photos: The many shades of summer
The power of music is infinite. And this orchestra is trying to rein that in. Around 60 students are part of OrchKids, a program run by the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra, which is hoping to bring change to the port city plagued by violence, drugs and crime. (Photo | AFP)
IN PHOTOS: These young musicians are instruments of change in violence-hit Baltimore
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp