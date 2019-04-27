All your favourite fruits are just one click away at Fruit Box & Co

Ayesha Singh By

Express News Service

‘Convenience’ is the current buzzword. Every service catered for industries, personal well being, medical care, shopping, travel, food, help, etc., is being designed to suit our convenience. And joining this list of services is Fruit Box & Co. that will deliver fresh fruit to your doorstep after you place an order on its e-portal (Fruitboxco.com).

You can subscribe for daily boxes, gifting or even corporate packages. The menu is extensive and contains everything from tender coconut to Sapota chiku, to Afghan Pomegranate, strawberries, navel oranges, papayas, pineapple, muskmelon, sweet tamarind, grapefruit, dragon fruit, Shimla apples, Thai guava, red globe grapes, Granny Smith apples, to Longan lychee, along with blueberries, mangosteen, pomelo, and New Zealand kiwi.

The riders who come to deliver the boxes keep the fruits in specialised packages with controlled temperature, close to 20-degree Celsius. If the fruit still manages to rot, it can be returned post generating a complaint within 24 hours, and after the brand’s inspection.

Now naysayers may argue that an e-commerce website will take away from the joy of picking and choosing your own fruit. But this facility is a boon for millennials, young families, corporates and people with a hectic lifestyle, and even the elderly who are becoming increasingly technologically savvy, according to founders Rishi Sakhuja and Radhika Gupta Singh. While Sakhuja looks after operations, his co-founder manages the design, packing and branding. Together, they live their purpose of delivering health at the click of a button.

Sakhuja informs how all fruits are sourced from select farmers, then transferred to a cold storage and finally transported in refrigerated vans. “These vans demand big capital investment but it is the only way of securing freshness,” he says, adding, “In a country where more than 20 per cent postharvest produce goes to waste due to the lack of these facilities, our brand is trying to carve a niche by promising superiority in this regard.”