Home Cities Delhi

All your favourite fruits are just one click away at Fruit Box & Co

‘Convenience’ is the current buzzword. Every service catered for industries, personal well being, medical care, shopping, travel, food, help, etc., is being designed to suit our convenience.

Published: 27th April 2019 07:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th April 2019 07:52 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes

By Ayesha Singh
Express News Service

‘Convenience’ is the current buzzword. Every service catered for industries, personal well being, medical care, shopping, travel, food, help, etc., is being designed to suit our convenience. And joining this list of services is Fruit Box & Co. that will deliver fresh fruit to your doorstep after you place an order on its e-portal (Fruitboxco.com). 

You can subscribe for daily boxes, gifting or even corporate packages. The menu is extensive and contains everything from tender coconut to Sapota chiku, to Afghan Pomegranate, strawberries, navel oranges, papayas, pineapple, muskmelon, sweet tamarind, grapefruit, dragon fruit, Shimla apples, Thai guava, red globe grapes, Granny Smith apples, to Longan lychee, along with blueberries, mangosteen, pomelo, and New Zealand kiwi. 

The riders who come to deliver the boxes keep the fruits in specialised packages with controlled temperature, close to 20-degree Celsius. If the fruit still manages to rot, it can be returned post generating a complaint within 24 hours, and after the brand’s inspection. 

Now naysayers may argue that an e-commerce website will take away from the joy of picking and choosing your own fruit. But this facility is a boon for millennials, young families, corporates and people with a hectic lifestyle, and even the elderly who are becoming increasingly technologically savvy, according to founders Rishi Sakhuja and Radhika Gupta Singh. While Sakhuja looks after operations, his co-founder manages the design, packing and branding. Together, they live their purpose of delivering health at the click of a button. 

Sakhuja informs how all fruits are sourced from select farmers, then transferred to a cold storage and finally transported in refrigerated vans. “These vans demand big capital investment but it is the only way of securing freshness,” he says, adding, “In a country where more than 20 per cent postharvest produce goes to waste due to the lack of these facilities, our brand is trying to carve a niche by promising superiority in this regard.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Fruit Box & Co

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former JNU students union president and CPI candidate from the Begusarai Lok Sabha seat Kanhaiya Kumar during an election campaign in Begusarai. (Photo | PTI)
The Azaadi balladeer: Why Kanhaiya Kumar wants to go to Parliament
Massive fire breaks out in New Delhi's JJ Colony
Gallery
Faced with bumper production of wheat in an election year, the Government on 27 April 2019 raised the import duty on wheat to 40 % from an already high 30% to discourage millers from buying wheat from abroad. (Photo | PTI)
Balle, balle! This should whe(a)t all roti lovers' appetites
Priyanka Chaturvedi (Congress to Shiv Sena): Chaturvedi decided to quit the Grand old Party after it reinstated her alleged harassers. (Picture credit | PTI)
A list of biggest party-hoppers this Lok Sabha season
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp