Lok Sabha elections 2019: FIR registered against Gautam Gambhir for violating Model Code of Conduct
Published: 27th April 2019 01:52 PM | Last Updated: 27th April 2019 02:00 PM | A+A A-
The Delhi police have registered an FIR against cricketer-turned-politician Gautam Gambhir for allegedly violating Model Code of Conduct.
The Election Commission had directed East Delhi Returning Officer to file an FIR against Gambhir, for holding a rally in East Delhi without permission.
The former India opener is contesting on a BJP ticket from East Delhi parliamentary constituency where he is pitted against Congress candidate Arvinder Singh Lovely and AAP's Atishi.
First, Discrepancies in nomination papers.— Atishi (@AtishiAAP) April 27, 2019
Then, Criminal offence of having 2 voter IDs.
Now, FIR for illegal rally.
My question to @GautamGambhir: When you don't know the rules, why play the game? https://t.co/gv303X4nyQ
The Aam Admi Party had earlier claimed that Gambhir figures twice in electoral rolls and it has filed a criminal complaint against him in Tis Hazari Court over the issue.
(With ANI inputs)