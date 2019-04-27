Home Cities Delhi

Lok Sabha elections 2019: FIR registered against Gautam Gambhir for violating Model Code of Conduct

He is contesting on a BJP ticket from East Delhi parliamentary constituency where he is fighting against AAP's candidate Atishi.

Former cricketer and BJP candidate from East Delhi seat for upcoming Lok Sabha elections Gautam Gambhir interacting with media in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Naveen Kumar)

By Online Desk

The Delhi police have registered an FIR against cricketer-turned-politician Gautam Gambhir for allegedly violating Model Code of Conduct.

The Election Commission had directed East Delhi Returning Officer to file an FIR against Gambhir, for holding a rally in East Delhi without permission. 

The former India opener is contesting on a BJP ticket from East Delhi parliamentary constituency where he is pitted against Congress candidate Arvinder Singh Lovely and AAP's Atishi.

The Aam Admi Party had earlier claimed that Gambhir figures twice in electoral rolls and it has filed a criminal complaint against him in Tis Hazari Court over the issue.

(With ANI inputs)

Model Code of Conduct Gautam Gambhir Lok sabha polls 2019 Lok Sabha elections 2019 India elections 2019

