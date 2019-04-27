Lok Sabha elections 2019: FIR registered against Gautam Gambhir for violating Model Code of Conduct

By Online Desk

The Delhi police have registered an FIR against cricketer-turned-politician Gautam Gambhir for allegedly violating Model Code of Conduct.

The Election Commission had directed East Delhi Returning Officer to file an FIR against Gambhir, for holding a rally in East Delhi without permission.

The former India opener is contesting on a BJP ticket from East Delhi parliamentary constituency where he is pitted against Congress candidate Arvinder Singh Lovely and AAP's Atishi.

First, Discrepancies in nomination papers.



Then, Criminal offence of having 2 voter IDs.



Now, FIR for illegal rally.



My question to @GautamGambhir: When you don't know the rules, why play the game? https://t.co/gv303X4nyQ — Atishi (@AtishiAAP) April 27, 2019

The Aam Admi Party had earlier claimed that Gambhir figures twice in electoral rolls and it has filed a criminal complaint against him in Tis Hazari Court over the issue.

(With ANI inputs)