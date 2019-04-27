Delhi private school in dock over negligence

Siddhanta Mishra By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government on Friday ordered an FIR to be registered against a private school in South Delhi area for risking lives of students due to its negligent ways.

Confirming the move, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said acting on a complaint by parents, whose wards study at KR Mangalam School, an inquiry was ordered by the department of education. The school was raided during which around 2,500 litres of diesel was found stored illegally in the basement.

“I had written to the Chief Secretary for an independent investigative raid, with the DM, SDM, Fire Department and Delhi Jal Board in the loop. The school was raided on April 20 and 22. The fuel tank was found to be filled with diesel at the time of the raid. It was tantamount to students sitting on a ticking bomb,” Sisodia said.

The AAP government, which has been at loggerheads with a few schools over arbitrary fee hikes, ordered the sealing of the basement and registration of an FIR against the school.

“The parents of several students at this school met the Deputy CM on the issue of fee hike after which he ordered an audit of school accounts within a day. It is a fully air-conditioned and expensive school, which draws students mostly from the upper class and upper middle class. The parents even called me to inform that scared of the order, the school authorities were trying to empty the diesel tank with the help of local police and SDM. I am happy that the government took cognisance of this issue and took strict action against the school,” Saurabh Bhardwaj, the local MLA, said.

The government said the school administration was also using an illegal borewell, which has now been sealed.