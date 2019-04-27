Home Cities Delhi

Rohit Shekhar Tiwari murder: Police says wife Apporva emotionally confused about her crime

During four days of intense interrogation, she did not break down once but now she appears to be regretting smothering Tiwari on the night of April 15-16, the officer said.

Published: 27th April 2019 07:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th April 2019 12:18 PM   |  A+A-

Rohit Shekhar

Rohit Shekhar Tiwari. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Apporva, the lawyer wife of Rohit Shekhar Tiwari who has been arrested for allegedly killing him, has shown confusing behaviour, a police officer said on Thursday, adding she regrets her action sometimes and appears cold about the incident other times.

During four days of intense interrogation, she did not break down once but now she appears to be regretting smothering Tiwari on the night of April 15-16, the officer said.

She also claimed that Rohit’s mother, Ujjwala, often interfered between them and this affected the couple’s relationship, the officer said. A city court on Friday sent Apoorva to 14-days’ judicial custody.

On the night Tiwari was killed, he and Apoorva were in their room at the Defence Colony residence when they had a fight over Tiwari’s proximity with his sister-in-law.

“She told him she did not like his proximity with his sister-in-law and that he used to drink with her. He teased her saying that when he was returning from Uttarakhand, he and his sister-in-law drank alcohol from the same glass. This angered Apoorva. She grabbed his neck choked him with a pillow,” the officer said.

Police sources claimed a letter, written by the District Bar Association of Indore on April 22, was received by the Crime Branch, seeking a fair probe in the case.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Rohit Shekhar Tiwari

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former JNU students union president and CPI candidate from the Begusarai Lok Sabha seat Kanhaiya Kumar during an election campaign in Begusarai. (Photo | PTI)
The Azaadi balladeer: Why Kanhaiya Kumar wants to go to Parliament
Massive fire breaks out in New Delhi's JJ Colony
Gallery
Faced with bumper production of wheat in an election year, the Government on 27 April 2019 raised the import duty on wheat to 40 % from an already high 30% to discourage millers from buying wheat from abroad. (Photo | PTI)
Balle, balle! This should whe(a)t all roti lovers' appetites
Priyanka Chaturvedi (Congress to Shiv Sena): Chaturvedi decided to quit the Grand old Party after it reinstated her alleged harassers. (Picture credit | PTI)
A list of biggest party-hoppers this Lok Sabha season
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp