Rohit Shekhar Tiwari murder: Police says wife Apporva emotionally confused about her crime

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Apporva, the lawyer wife of Rohit Shekhar Tiwari who has been arrested for allegedly killing him, has shown confusing behaviour, a police officer said on Thursday, adding she regrets her action sometimes and appears cold about the incident other times.

During four days of intense interrogation, she did not break down once but now she appears to be regretting smothering Tiwari on the night of April 15-16, the officer said.

She also claimed that Rohit’s mother, Ujjwala, often interfered between them and this affected the couple’s relationship, the officer said. A city court on Friday sent Apoorva to 14-days’ judicial custody.

On the night Tiwari was killed, he and Apoorva were in their room at the Defence Colony residence when they had a fight over Tiwari’s proximity with his sister-in-law.

“She told him she did not like his proximity with his sister-in-law and that he used to drink with her. He teased her saying that when he was returning from Uttarakhand, he and his sister-in-law drank alcohol from the same glass. This angered Apoorva. She grabbed his neck choked him with a pillow,” the officer said.

Police sources claimed a letter, written by the District Bar Association of Indore on April 22, was received by the Crime Branch, seeking a fair probe in the case.