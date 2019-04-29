BJP showcases Balakot strikes, extols patriotism to woo Rajputs

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: BJP national vice president Shyam Jaju and Lok Sabha election co-incharge Jai Bhan Singh Pawaiya presided over a meeting of the Rajput community at the BJP Delhi Pradesh office on Sunday for the May 12 election in Delhi.

Jaju extolled the contribution of Rajputs to the country, especially when it came to their spirit of sacrifice for protecting indigenous culture. “On the one hand, the Congress party knocks the door of the court at 3 am for the sake of power, and on the other, Prime Minister Narendra Modi orders a surgical strike in the midnight against the terrorists (after the Pulwama attack),” Jaju said.

The PM does not need a “certificate” from the opposition parties for protecting the pride of the nation, he asserted. “By executing a surgical strike, our armed forces have avenged the attack on our security personnel. The entire nation is behind the patriotic leadership of the country and the terrorists are afraid of it.”

India has achieved a distinct place under Modi’s leadership, Jaju said. The BJP is working with the motto of ‘Sabka saath, sabka vikas’, he said. “But CM Kejriwal failed to implement 10 per cent reservation for the economically weak classes and the Ayushman Bharat scheme, under which there is a provision of free medical treatment up to `5 lakh. Kejriwal has proved that he is the greatest enemy of Delhi,” he added.

Delhi Pradesh secretary Satender Singh, Kisan Morcha in-charge Ashok Thakur, Uttam Nagar councillor Abha Chauhan, All India Chhatriye Sangh president were among those present at the meeting.

Pawaiya also struck a nationalistic pitch as he spoke about the Balakot air strike.

“The governments before 2014 were known for disregarding the sacrifices of our soldiers. By executing a surgical strike, our armed forces have proved that they have the capacity to give a befitting reply (to our adversaries). If the credit for victory in the 1971 war was given to Indira Gandhi, then why should the opposition parties have objection in giving credit for the surgical strike to Modi?”

Pradesh Secretary Satender Singh claimed the BJP had always protected the interests of the Rajputs. The BJP’s objective is to win all the seven seats in Delhi, he added.