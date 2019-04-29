Impostor held  for posing as CRPF jawan

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A man has been arrested by the Central Industrial Security Force on the suspicion of posing as a CISF constable at a Metro station in the old part of the city.

On a tip-off, a CISF personnel nabbed a suspicious person in khaki uniform near exit gate 3 of the Chandni Chowk Metro Station on Saturday at 8.22 p.m. “On enquiry, he did not give any satisfactory reply and did not have the Force ID Card or any other proof,” the CISF said in a statement.

The accused identified himself as Nadeem Khan from Uttar Pradesh’s Shamli and claimed that he was a CRPF trainee and was training at CRPF RTC Mohan Nagar at Jammu and Kashmir’s Srinagar. Khan told his interrogators that he was on leave to attend his mother’s funeral at Shamli.

“The CRPF Control Room contacted the Mohan Nagar RTC, which informed that no trainee with this name was registered at their RTC,” the CISF said.