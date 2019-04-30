Home Cities Delhi

AAP’s third phase campaign from Tuesday

AAP chief and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal would be participating in road shows to support the candidates from Wednesday.

Published: 30th April 2019

AAP

Image of voters used for representational purpose only (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)  will on Tuesday launch the third phase of its campaign under which its 70 MLAs in their respective Assemblies would be participating, senior party leader Gopal Rai said.

“A three-point approach would be adopted by the MLAs under which, they will tell people about what they have done in different sectors,” Rai said.

“We would also tell people how, if elected, we can take the message of full statehood to Parliament. We would also tell people about our manifestos and the main points,” he said.

The third phase would start from Tuesday and continue till May 10 till the last day of campaigning, he added.

