Home Cities Delhi

BJP brass brings in Jaju to rein in Gambhir’s campaign

Gambhir was inducted into the party just before the elections after Union minister and senior BJP leader Arun Jaitley showed faith in him.

Published: 30th April 2019 08:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th April 2019 08:09 AM   |  A+A-

Senior BJP leaders Bhupendra Yadav and Shyam Jaju at a ceremony organised to 400 lawyers joining the saffron party in New Delhi on Monday. Jaju will handle the campaign for high-profile East Delhi candidate Gautam Gambhir | Naveen Kumar

By Parvez Sultan
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Taking a serious note of the ‘poorly-managed’ campaign of its celebrity candidate for East Delhi parliamentary constituency, Gautam Gambhir, the central leadership of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) stepped in and appointed on Monday vice president Shyam Jaju as special in charge for overall monitoring and glitch-free electioneering for the former international cricketer.

Jaju is also in charge of the Delhi BJP. Praveen Shankar Kapoor, an experienced hand in the local unit of the party, also a spokesperson, has been entrusted with the responsibility to oversee Gambhir’s media relations till the election is over.

“The decision was taken after a series of goof-ups, which has upset the central leadership. A couple of complaints against Gambhir for holding election meetings without requisite permissions have set the alarm bells ringing. These mistakes caused major embarrassment to the leadership despite a team of the general secretary and the vice president of the state unit managing Gambhir’s election,” said a senior BJP leader, privy to the development. Confirming the development, Jaju said that to put special focus on the campaign in east Delhi constituency, officer-bearers are being given additional responsibility.

FOLLOW OUR FULL ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

“Given the situation, party leaders are handed over duties to ensure a win. I will be overseeing east Delhi Lok Sabha seat. I have already taken a meeting of workers and leaders there on Sunday,” he said.On Saturday, the Delhi Police filed a complaint against Gambhir for holding an election meeting in Jal Vihar without permission on a report filed by after an assistance returning office.

Gambhir was inducted into the party just before the elections after Union minister and senior BJP leader Arun Jaitley showed faith in him.

In another incident, which needed an intervention of the Central leadership, two BJP leaders got into a heated argument during a meeting. They later turned violent.In yet another gaffe, the BJP leader said Gambhir got bad press as he reached a meeting venue near Mayur Vihar two hours late.“In fact, Gambhir reached the venue but he was made to wait in the car as the permission for the vehicle arranged for the road show could not be obtained in time,” said the leader.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Shyam Jaju Lok Sabha polls 2019 Lok Sabha elections 2019 India elections 2019 Delhi elections

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India Elections 2019: Kanpur mayor gets into an argument with the police
India Elections 2019: Congressmen abuse and threaten BJP sitting MP Riti Pathak
Gallery
Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur: Malegaon blast accused and BJP’s candidate from Bhopal, Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur, was issued a show cause notice for the statements she made on the Babri Masjid demolition. Thakur said that she was ‘proud of participating’ in the mosque’s demolition in 1992. The EC notice stated that Thakur has violated the model code of conduct. (Photo | PTI)
Navjot Sidhu to Gautam Gambhir: The not-so-model candidates this election season
From being a football fan to beating MSD in a meta-team contest, here are some interesting things to know about the big-hitting Indian vice captain as he celebrates his 32nd birthday. (Photos | Agencies)
Just Hitman things: 7 lesser known facts about birthday boy Rohit Sharma
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp