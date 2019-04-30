Immigration servers at Delhi's IGI Airport resumes operation, 8 flights delayed

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Immigration servers at the Indira Gandhi International Airport here on Monday resumed operations after eight flights got delayed due to a technical glitch.

Six flights were delayed by half an hour and two by more than an hour after the immigration servers went down. A long line of passengers was seen at the airport following the same.

The glitch in the immigration servers comes after Air India servers developed some snag on the wee hours of Saturday resulting in the delay of 137 flights.

"The average duration of delay is of 197 minutes," airline's spokesperson had said.

Thousands of passengers were left stranded at airports across the world after several Air India flights got affected due to a glitch in SITA server.

The server glitch at 3.30 am forced the state-owned carrier to re-schedule 18 flights to reduce the inconvenience of the passengers. The system was restored after over five hours at 8.45 am.

The technical glitch affected functions like check-in, both at airport counters and web check-in, that delayed flights.