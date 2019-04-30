The silk route

By Express News Service

BENT Chair, which offers upholstery, furniture and dining sets across their 12 stores in India, unveils a new rug collection of hand-knotted rugs and hand-tufted rugs.

“With this new range, we have tried to evoke the history and prominence of rugs,” explains the 30-year-old Natasha Jain, CEO, who started the brand along with her industrialist father, Neeraj Jain. Hand-knotted rugs are the cream of the crop, informs Jain.

Vertical warp threads are tied on the loom, which eventually become the fringe of the rug. These are further categorised into Persian knotted rugs using the 18th century-style bookbinding technique to emboss gold on linen.

The symmetrical Turkish knotted rugs can be identified by two small bumps within one knot on the back of the rug. The Tibetian knotted rugs sport traditional patterns using soft wool yarns.

This collection of 60 rugs bear traditional motifs in complementary colours, old-world styling, modish hues, and can be customised. A highlight are the abstract-shaped rugs in sober tones.

AT: www.bentchair.com