Home Cities Delhi

The silk route

This collection of 60 rugs bear traditional motifs in complementary colours, old-world styling, modish hues, and can be customised. A highlight are the abstract-shaped rugs in sober tones.

Published: 30th April 2019 08:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th April 2019 08:24 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENT Chair, which offers upholstery, furniture and dining sets across their 12 stores in India, unveils a new rug collection of hand-knotted rugs and hand-tufted rugs.

“With this new range, we have tried to evoke the history and prominence of rugs,” explains the 30-year-old Natasha Jain, CEO, who started the brand along with her industrialist father, Neeraj Jain. Hand-knotted rugs are the cream of the crop, informs Jain.

Vertical warp threads are tied on the loom, which eventually become the fringe of the rug. These are further categorised into Persian knotted rugs using the 18th century-style bookbinding technique to emboss gold on linen.

The symmetrical Turkish knotted rugs can be identified by two small bumps within one knot on the back of the rug. The Tibetian knotted rugs sport traditional patterns using soft wool yarns.

This collection of 60 rugs bear traditional motifs in complementary colours, old-world styling, modish hues, and can be customised. A highlight are the abstract-shaped rugs in sober tones.

AT: www.bentchair.com

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Turkish rugs Silk route

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India Elections 2019: Kanpur mayor gets into an argument with the police
India Elections 2019: Congressmen abuse and threaten BJP sitting MP Riti Pathak
Gallery
Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur: Malegaon blast accused and BJP’s candidate from Bhopal, Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur, was issued a show cause notice for the statements she made on the Babri Masjid demolition. Thakur said that she was ‘proud of participating’ in the mosque’s demolition in 1992. The EC notice stated that Thakur has violated the model code of conduct. (Photo | PTI)
Navjot Sidhu to Gautam Gambhir: The not-so-model candidates this election season
From being a football fan to beating MSD in a meta-team contest, here are some interesting things to know about the big-hitting Indian vice captain as he celebrates his 32nd birthday. (Photos | Agencies)
Just Hitman things: 7 lesser known facts about birthday boy Rohit Sharma
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp