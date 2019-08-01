Home Cities Delhi

Night viewing of Humayun, Safdarjung tombs delayed

Union culture minister Prahlad Singh Patel on Monday announced that the two mausoleums in the national capital, along with eight other historic sites in other states, would be open to visitors till 9

hUMAYUN TOMB

Two entry points leading to the ticket counter were found to be poorly lit during a visit to the iconic Humayun’s Tomb in New Delhi | Express

By Parvez Sultan & Somrita ghosh
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Viewing two Mughal era mausoleums of emperor Humayun and Safdarjung, an influential minister in Mughal court, after sunset may not be possible for another four weeks as the Archeological Survey of India (ASI) is yet to make adequate measures at the sites to welcome visitors after sundown.

ASI officials said that a detailed requisition for ‘resources’ such as additional staff and proper lighting arrangement was being sent to the headquarters for allowing night viewing of both buildings.

“We will require additional staff for ticket sale counters, security personnel and equipment. It will take about four weeks to have a proper system in place. We have been directed to submit our requirements. We are on it,” an ASI official said.

Union culture minister Prahlad Singh Patel on Monday announced that the two mausoleums in the national capital, along with eight other historic sites in other states, would be open to visitors till 9 pm. However, as this correspondent visited Humayun’s tomb on Tuesday evening, it found two entry points leading to the ticket counter poorly lit.

Another official involved in the survey said the department had not received any order allowing the night viewing yet.“Certain zones at the two buildings are sufficiently illuminated after dark but that was done keeping security arrangements in mind. The campus and its pathways should be well lit for tourists coming to the sites. The entire complex is not open for a night visit. Hence, we will also need barricades and other equipment to guide sightseers,” the official said.

Presently, only two monuments — Red Fort and Qutb Minar — in Delhi — are open for visitors till 10 pm. Visitors to Purana Quila are allowed to experience the sound and light show in the evening. However, its lake complex along Mathura Road is open till 8 pm. All other sites under the custodianship of ASI and state archaeology department of the Delhi government follow the ‘sunrise to sunset’ rule.

On Monday, the ministry also took a decision to extend visiting hours at eight other historic sites in Odisha, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, and Gujarat, after sunset. 
These heritage sites include Rajarani Temple Complex (Bhubaneswar), Duladeo Temple (Khajuraho), Sheikh Chilli Tomb (Thanesar), group of monuments (Pattadakal), Gol Gumbaz (Vijayapura), group of temples (Markanda), Man Mahal (Varanasi), and Rani ki Vav (Patan).

