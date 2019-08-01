Home Cities Delhi

No decision yet on Navjot Singh Sidhu as Delhi Congress chief: PC Chacko

Sidhu’s name came up briefly during a discussion to finalise the previous (DPCC) president. However, he wasn’t under serious consideration.

PC Chacko

Congress in-charge of Delhi affairs PC Chacko (File Photo |EPS)

By harpreet bajwa & parvez sultan
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH/NEW DELHI: There's a buzz growing shriller in political circles that cricketer-turned-politician Navjot Singh Sidhu may step into the shoes of Congress stalwart and three-time CM Sheila Dikshit as the next party chief in the national capital. Sidhu resigned from the Punjab cabinet in the wake of a bitter falling out with Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh and has been away from the public eye since.

Dikshit, who had been in charge of Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC), passed away on July 20.
Sources close to Sidhu said that the party might take a call on his appointment soon, as it is learnt that the Punjab MLA met Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra some time back and was reportedly offered the position.

He was told that he should decide and get back, party sources said. Now, he has reportedly told them that he is ready for the new role, sources said. However, senior Congress leader and the party’s in-charge of Delhi affairs PC Chacko said, “There was no discussion at any level that I was involved in,” Chacko said.
He said till the party high command comes to a consensus on the next All India Congress Committee (AICC) president, it is unlikely to take up the appointment of the next DPCC chief.

“Sidhu’s name came up briefly during a discussion to finalise the previous (DPCC) president. However, he wasn’t under serious consideration,” Chacko said. However, a senior Delhi Congress leader said, “His name was mooted by those at the top.”According to party leaders in Delhi, two former DPCC chiefs — Ajay Maken and Arvinder Singh Lovely — are among the probables for the post of Delhi Congress chief.

