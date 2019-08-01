North Delhi Municipal Corporation to set up solar plants in 200 government schools

Somrita Ghosh By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The North Delhi Municipal Corporation on Wednesday decided to implement solar plants in over 200 civic body-run schools. The decision was passed by the Standing Committee of the North MCD and its Chairman Jai Prakash told The Morning Standard, the idea is to implement the Centre’s scheme of generating energy in every government-run school.“If schools can generate their own electricity and we will be able to save around Rs 20-25 lakh per month on the electricity bill,” he said.

The Centre has allotted Rs 7 crore for the project and the civic body won’t have to spend its funds, claimed Jai Prakash.“The extra power which will be generated from the solar panels will be sold to power grids for Rs 5.50 per unit. This will be an additional source of income for the civic body. Also, the roofs of the schools which are otherwise lying empty will be utilised,” he added.

To initiate the programme, the civic body would need around one-and-half months as the solar panels are yet to be purchased. Apart from schools, the North MCD also plans to introduce solar plants in the community centre and civic centres. Earlier, the North MCD had installed grid-connected rooftop solar panels on municipal buildings, including 30 schools, four hospitals and four zonal offices.