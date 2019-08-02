Be job-providers not job-seekers: Sisodia to DTU students

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Thursday said that university graduates need to be “job providers and not job seekers.” The education minister was speaking at the orientation ceremony- 2019 of Delhi Technical University (DTU) where he was the chief guest.

“17-18 lakh students graduate every year. If every new graduate starts searching for a job, we will not have any jobs for them. Therefore, some of the students need to be job providers and not job seekers,” he said, urging the students to become entrepreneurs while assuring them of all the help and cooperation they require from the Delhi government.

Sisodia praised the alumni of DTU for contributing towards the growth of the country’s economy by providing employment to many. He said there is a need for more Indian companies to be job providers around the world.

While giving the example of Japan’s innovation and technology, he encouraged DTU students to work on creating something similar.

He mentioned the schemes provided by the Delhi government to students. The AAP government has launched a scheme to provide a scholarship for `10 lakh to school students.

He also added that the Delhi government has planned a 25 per cent fee concession to students with an annual family income of `6 lakh, 50 per cent fee concession to students with a family income of Rs 2.5 lakh per annum and a 100 per cent fee concession to students with a family income of `1 lakh per annum.