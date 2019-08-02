Home Cities Delhi

Kejriwal Power: Delhiites to get 200 units of electricity free of cost

CM Arvind Kejriwal stated that electricity usage up to 200 units will be free and that the cost of this subsidy will be borne by the government, which is about  Rs 1,800-2,000 crore per year.

Published: 02nd August 2019 06:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd August 2019 06:22 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal with Power Minister Satyendar Jain during a press conference regarding the electricity tariffs in New Delhi Thursday Aug 1 2019. (Photo| PTI)

By Siddhanta Mishra
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: With just a few months to go for Assembly elections, the Delhi government on Thursday announced a people-friendly move to make electricity free for 30 per cent of the total number of consumers in the national capital. The opposition has termed this as a poll gimmick.  

Around 26 lakh consumers are expected to benefit. “It is our relentless effort and honest intent that has led to historically low power prices in Delhi. Not only have prices not gone up, they have actually decreased. Discoms are in a healthy financial condition today. They’re no longer making losses. Households in Delhi that consume up to 200 units of electricity each month will no longer have to pay electricity bills,” said Kejriwal.

In this range, one can afford to run appliances like a fridge, a TV, two light bulbs and two fans. Going further, Delhi government stated that if a household consumes between 201 to 400 units, the consumer will receive a 50 per cent subsidy, but will not get the benefit of 200 units of free electricity.

A day earlier, the Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission (DERC) had announced a major reduction in fixed charges. “When our government was formed, the electricity sector was in a complete mess. Now, consumers are getting 24 x7 electricity at the cheapest rates in the country, discoms’ financial health has improved considerably, electricity infrastructure has been strengthened,” said Kejriwal.

