Delhi Lieutenant Governor assigns new posts to bureaucrats

NEW DELHI: Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on Friday appointed 1996 batch IAS officer Manish Saxena as the secretary of art, culture and language department. The same will be in addition to her responsibilities as secretary urban development and director local bodies.

Praveen Gupta, a 1989 batch IAS officer, was assigned the post of chairman-cum-MD of Delhi Financial Corporation (DFC). Rinku Dhugga was made financial commissioner and DN Singh was posted as Special secretary –home. Rajesh Prasad was posted as secretary, cooperation.

The L-G is vested with the authority to shuffle bureaucrats serving in the national capital. However, Baijal, much like his predecessor Najeeb Jung, has had several run-ins with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over matters of administrative jurisdiction. The CM also pushed for full statehood for the capital as his fight with the L-G escalated.