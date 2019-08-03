Exclusive blood camp for Indian Army on Sunday at Ramjas College

By IANS

NEW DELHI: A blood donation camp exclusively for the Indian Army will be organised on Sunday at Ramjas College of Delhi University. The blood collected during the event will be used for the welfare of veterans, serving soldiers and officers and their dependents at military hospitals.

The 7th edition of this campaign will include a bike rally, which will be flagged off from India Gate and will reach Ramjas College. The bike rally will be followed by a tree plantation drive, where Army veterans will plant 21 special trees named after each Param Veer Chakra awardee.

A medical team of the Army will collect the blood donated by the civilians, during the camp that will start at 7 am on Sunday at Ramjas College.