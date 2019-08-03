India should aspire to be a job-creator economy, says Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Talking up his government’s flagship programme Entrepreneurship Mindset Curriculum during a meeting with young and aspiring entrepreneurs on Friday, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said it was aimed at contributing to the country’s economic growth.

Citing the latest World Bank report on the performance of leading countries on the economic front, during the interaction at the Delhi Secretariat on Friday, Sisodia said, “India has slipped from the fifth to the seventh place this year in terms of its GDP growth. Regardless of which party is at the helm at the Centre, a slowing down of the economy impacts us all.”

“We need to rise above our differences and come together to put the country on a high growth trajectory. What we need to ask ourselves is how Delhi can contribute towards bringing the country back to the fifth place or even higher,” the deputy CM said.

He said the Entrepreneurship Mindset Curriculum is tailored at meeting this greater goal. The entrepreneurship programme was launched earlier this year at all government schools for the students of classes 9 to 12.

“A major component of the programme involves a direct engagement between the city’s entrepreneurs and schoolchildren on a regular basis. As many as 200 of them, who had responded to the government’s open call to the community to participate in the curriculum, were invited to interact with the deputy chief minister today,” read a government statement.

Outlining the government’s vision behind the entrepreneurship programme, Sisodia said, “As many as 99% of our graduates today are job-seekers. However, India can’t be content being a job-seeker economy. We have to become a job-creator economy.” He said the country’s global profile and the economy will grow only when people from across the world work for Indian companies.

“Today, we think we have arrived on the global stage when our best brains bag jobs at Microsoft, Adobe and other leading global firms. While it’s a matter of pride that Indians are holding leading posts in global firms, their income or turnover of their firms don’t go into the betterment of their native land. We’ll truly grow when people from across the world work for firms run by our entrepreneurs,” he said.