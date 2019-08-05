An 18-year theatre tradition

By Express News Service

Recognised as one of the oldest and most prestigious theatre festivals in Delhi, the Old World Theatre Festival will bring a constellation of original scripts. In its 18th edition, the festival has invited a stunning array of productions that entertain, stimulate, provoke and educate in great measure.

Among the many theatre productions that will be part of the 10 day long festival, 1,2, Tree…, a puppet theatre production about a seven-year-old boy, his cat Bruce Lee and a plant which they have befriended directed by award-winning puppeteer Anurupa Roy, will open the festival on August 16 at The Stein Auditorium.

Another delightful opening act on 16th will be Unravel: An Improv Play About Mental Health, directed by Varoon Anand. Unravel is an interactive theatre production bringing experiences with mental health and wellness to the fore. The ensemble uses spontaneous improvisations, theatre exercises and audience suggestions to devise the final performance on the spot.

Other plays during the festival include Gurleen Judge’s Hunger Artist inspired by both Franz Kafka’s chilling short story by the same name and Dhasal’s masterpiece poem Bhook (hunger), a moving portrayal of the agrarian crisis. Tara Arts London brings Black Theatre Broadcast of William Shakespeare’s Macbeth, about three outrageous hijras who cook up an explosive brew of treachery, ambition

On: August 16-25, At: IHC