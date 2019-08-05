Home Cities Delhi

An 18-year theatre tradition

Recognised as one of the oldest and most prestigious theatre festivals in Delhi, the Old World Theatre Festival will bring a constellation of original scripts.

Published: 05th August 2019 09:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th August 2019 09:12 AM   |  A+A-

theatre

An earlier performance of 1,2, Tree...

By Express News Service

Recognised as one of the oldest and most prestigious theatre festivals in Delhi, the Old World Theatre Festival will bring a constellation of original scripts. In its 18th edition, the festival has invited a stunning array of productions that entertain, stimulate, provoke and educate in great measure.

Among the many theatre productions that will be part of the 10 day long festival, 1,2, Tree…, a puppet theatre production about a seven-year-old boy, his cat Bruce Lee and a plant which they have  befriended directed by award-winning puppeteer Anurupa Roy, will open the festival on August 16 at The Stein Auditorium.

Another delightful opening act on 16th will be Unravel: An Improv Play About Mental Health, directed by Varoon Anand. Unravel is an interactive theatre production bringing experiences with mental health and wellness to the fore. The ensemble uses spontaneous improvisations, theatre exercises and audience suggestions to devise the final performance on the spot.

Other plays during the festival include Gurleen Judge’s Hunger Artist inspired by both Franz Kafka’s chilling short story by the same name and Dhasal’s masterpiece poem Bhook (hunger), a moving portrayal of the agrarian crisis. Tara Arts London brings Black Theatre Broadcast of William Shakespeare’s Macbeth, about three outrageous hijras who cook up an explosive brew of treachery, ambition            

On: August 16-25,  At: IHC

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
theatre theatre festival Delhi
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)
Bengaluru overtakes Mumbai as best Indian city for students, says study
An engineer work on cars lined up at manufacturing plant near Pune. (File photo | Reuters)
India's manufacturing sector growth inches up in July on new orders, higher output
President Ram Nath Kovind. (Photo| PTI)
Triple talaq bill gets President Kovind's assent, becomes Act
Metro Water officials inspecting progress of work in the Kodungaiyur treatment plant on Monday
Chennai set to become first Indian city to supply recycled sewage to industries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Gopalswamy Ayyangar (Photo | Wikimedia Commons)
Do you know about the Tamil Nadu man who drafted Article 370?
Former finance minister P Chidambaram
Worst day in constitutional history of India: P Chidambaram on Article 370
Gallery
Harry Maguire, £80 million, Leicester to Manchester United (August 2019) | AP
From Harry Maguire to Matthijs De Ligt: Top five most costly defenders of all time
Courtesy of his Edgbaston epic, Steve Smith edged closer to making Ashes history.
Ashes 2019: Steve Smith only behind Don Bradman and Jack Hobbs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp