Home Cities Delhi

Delhi transgender makes India proud

Naaz Joshi has done India proud third time over. The 35-year-old Delhi resident has bagged the Miss World Diversity 2019 competing against 14 other international contestants.

Published: 05th August 2019 09:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th August 2019 09:43 AM   |  A+A-

transgender

For representational purpose

By Rajkumari Sharma Tankha
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Naaz Joshi has done India proud third time over. The 35-year-old Delhi resident has bagged the Miss World Diversity 2019 competing against 14 other international contestants. She was the first transgender in the world to win a coveted international crown against natural born females in 2017. 

The Delhi resident portrayed herself as a powerful Indian goddess who stands for shakti, the feminine source of power and women empowerment. Naaz dazzled in a blue lehenga and choli with a headgear in the finale round in Mauritius.

“The crown gives power but also vests a huge responsibility on my shoulders. I aim to work towards bringing transgenders into the mainstream. I want everyone to accept us as we are without any discrimination,” said an elated Naaz after winning the crown. 

The handmade Miss World Diversity crown is multi-coloured, depicting equality in diversity. “I have won this crown against all odds but the journey has not been easy… People don’t understand the pain of trans women,” she adds. 

Stressing that transgenders have the right to good education and jobs, she asks, “Why should transgenders be relegated to the margins of society? Why should they be begging on roads or dancing at marriages and births? Families should bring them up as normal people, and they should get proper education and have respectable careers. Sexual orientation should not debar a person from leading a normal life.”

Adding further Naaz says, “The Government as well as private sector has a big role to play. They should welcome transgenders in their workforce. Those who are not much educated can work as domestic helps, even be trained as cooks. It is high time we assimilate everyone in society.”  

A NIFT graduate and an ace designer, Naaz stole the crown this year with her winning reply to the question about her achievements. When the jury asked her how many crowns she had won so far, she replied smilingly, “The number of crowns don’t matter. What matters is the love I have for my country; the love I have for all those people who supported me through thick and thin. It is because of them that I am standing here today.”

The candidates were tested on various parameters, including talent rounds, project on diversity and equality, personal interview, cultural dress, intro video, evening gown presentation, cocktail dress presentation and national costume presentation. 

Apart from the Miss World Diversity title, Naaz also bagged the Best Project, Miss Congeniality, Miss People’s Choice Ambassador and Best National Costume titles. 

Born as a female trapped in a male body, Naaz underwent a sex reassignment surgery in 2013 after which she started her modelling career. Apart from being a model, she is also a social activist, speaks on gender sensitisation at various colleges and raises funds for NGOs through her beauty pageants. 

Three years back, Naaz launched a platform for married women, Mrs India Home Makers, under which she has done 13 beauty pageants, and sent 18 women for various international pageants. 

“Media, especially entertainment media, also has a big role to play in uplifting the status of trans sexual people. They must stop depicting them as abnormal people with garish makeup,” she remarks.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
transgender Miss World Diversity 2019
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)
Bengaluru overtakes Mumbai as best Indian city for students, says study
An engineer work on cars lined up at manufacturing plant near Pune. (File photo | Reuters)
India's manufacturing sector growth inches up in July on new orders, higher output
President Ram Nath Kovind. (Photo| PTI)
Triple talaq bill gets President Kovind's assent, becomes Act
Metro Water officials inspecting progress of work in the Kodungaiyur treatment plant on Monday
Chennai set to become first Indian city to supply recycled sewage to industries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Gopalswamy Ayyangar (Photo | Wikimedia Commons)
Do you know about the Tamil Nadu man who drafted Article 370?
Former finance minister P Chidambaram
Worst day in constitutional history of India: P Chidambaram on Article 370
Gallery
Harry Maguire, £80 million, Leicester to Manchester United (August 2019) | AP
From Harry Maguire to Matthijs De Ligt: Top five most costly defenders of all time
Courtesy of his Edgbaston epic, Steve Smith edged closer to making Ashes history.
Ashes 2019: Steve Smith only behind Don Bradman and Jack Hobbs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp