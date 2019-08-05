Home Cities Delhi

Empowered workhorse

Mahindra Bolero stands as the highest sold UV in India till date with over 12 lakh units in sales. Mahindra has constantly upgraded the vehicle and now they have made it ready to meet BS-VI norms.

By Manu Gour
Express News Service

Mahindra Bolero stands as the highest sold UV in India till date with over 12 lakh units in sales. Mahindra has constantly upgraded the vehicle and now they have made it ready to meet BS-VI norms. Despite early reports that the production would stop, the Bolero Power+ model has received BS-VI certification from the International Centre for Automotive Technology (ICAT).

Set to go on sale in early 2020, the car gets an airbag, ABS, speed alert system at 80 kmph and 120 kmph, front seatbelt reminders, a manual override function for the central locking system and reverse parking sensors as standard. As for the engine, the Bolero+ currently comes with a 3-cylinder mHawk diesel unit that delivers 71 PS power and 195 Nm torque. It is mated to a 5-speed manual transmission.

The brand hasn’t commented on whether this engine has been upgraded to meet BS-VI norms or whether the new Bolero+ in 2020 will benefit from the BS-VI compliant 1.5 litre diesel, 4-cylinder unit found in the XUV300 and Marazzo.

