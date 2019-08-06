Home Cities Delhi

JNU student drugged, raped by cab driver in South Delhi

Police said they received information about the incident on Sunday from Safdarjung Hospital, where the victim was admitted.

Published: 06th August 2019 01:29 AM

Rape, crime against woman

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A 21-year-old student of Jawaharlal Nehru University was drugged and raped by a cab driver in south Delhi's Mandir Marg area, police said on Monday adding the accused is absconding.

The incident occurred on Friday night and an FIR was lodged two days later under the relevant Sections of the Indian Penal Code.

The incident happened when the student booked a cab to return to JNU hostel after a party. The woman was found unconscious in a park near IIT Delhi on Saturday morning. The woman alleged that the driver offered her something after which she fell unconscious.

Police said they received information about the incident on Sunday from Safdarjung Hospital, where the victim was admitted. A PCR call from the hospital apprised police at Mandir Marg Police Station about the sexual assault of the woman, they said in a statement.

"Immediately a police team rushed to the hospital and the victim was medically examined. On the basis of her complaint and medical examination, an FIR was immediately registered at Police Station Mandir Marg and investigation taken up," they said.

"The alleged incident has been reported after a gap of 2 days. During medical examination, no injury mark was found on the body of the victim," they added.

Apart from the delayed reporting, according to police, there also are some other inconsistencies in the version which are being verified during the investigation.

"Dedicated teams have been constituted to apprehend the alleged offender," police said adding, further investigation was in progress.

TAGS
Delhi rape sexual assault JNU
