Home Cities Delhi

Six killed, 13 injured in massive fire in Delhi's Zakir Nagar area

The fire occurred in a four-storey residential building due to short circuit in electric metres.

Published: 06th August 2019 09:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th August 2019 12:56 PM   |  A+A-

Fire

For representational purposes

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Six people, including three children, died and 13 were injured in a massive fire at a building in Delhi's Zakir Nagar area due to a short circuit early on Tuesday, officials said.

Eight fire tenders were rushed to the spot after information was received around 2. 30 am about the fire in a four-storey residential building, according to the fire department.

The blaze, which occurred due to short circuit in electric metres, was doused by 5.25 am.

The building in southeast Delhi housed 13 flats, the officials said.

Around seven cars and 19 motorcycles were destroyed in the fire, the officials said.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal visited the site and said the cause of the blaze would be probed.

He announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh each for the families of the deceased.

The deceased have been identified as Zoha (34), Nagmi (30), Arbaaz (6), Amna (8) and Zikra (8).

Their bodies have been kept at the AIIMS.

The sixth body is yet to be identified and has been kept at the Safdarjung Hospital.

Four fire personnel were also injured in the rescue operation.

The injured firemen are station officer Tarachand, two fire operators -- Mohan Lal and Dilbagh -- and leading fireman Ram Niwas.

The others who are injured have been identified as Athar, Faiz, Farukh, Abiba, Sayema, Saba, Rehan, Shabana and Umar, the officials said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
delhi fire Okhla fire
India Matters
Pauline composts biowaste on a 'Khamba' composting pot. (Photo | EPS)
Follow bio-medical waste mgmt rules or pay penalties, hospitals told
A swollen Aghanashini river flooded a road near Hegde village of Kumta on Monday (Photo | EPS)
Over 100 flood-hit families shifted to rehab centres in Uttara Kannada
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
Indian High Commission in Pakistan demands more security
Representational Image.
Startup helps veggie farmers in Telangana get right prices

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajalakshmi Parthasarathy, founder and dean of the PSBB Group of institutions, passed away aged 93.
RIP Mrs YGP: Founder of PSBB Schools passes away
Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad (File | PTI)
Leh is also anti-Article 370 but pro Union Territory: Ghulam Nabi Azad
Gallery
#1 Harry Maguire, £80 million, Leicester to Manchester United (August 2019) | AP
From Harry Maguire to Matthijs de Ligt: Top five most expensive defenders of all time
Courtesy of his Edgbaston epic, Steve Smith edged closer to making Ashes history.
Ashes 2019: Steve Smith only behind Don Bradman and Jack Hobbs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp