Home Cities Delhi

Delhi Metro opens subway at Dabri Mor station

In its Phase 3 corridors, DMRC has tried to provide pedestrian subways at most stations to provide an additional facility for convenient pedestrian movement. 

Published: 07th August 2019 07:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th August 2019 07:37 AM   |  A+A-

The 185-metre-long subway will facilitate pedestrian movement between the Sitapuri, Dabri Mor and Janakpuri C2 block areas. 

The 185-metre-long subway will facilitate pedestrian movement between the Sitapuri, Dabri Mor and Janakpuri C2 block areas. 

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation on Tuesday opened a pedestrian subway to facilitate entry and exit from the Dabri Mor Janakpuri South metro station. The 185-metre-long subway will facilitate pedestrian movement between the Sitapuri, Dabri Mor and Janakpuri C2 block areas. 

“The subway, built at a depth of nine metres from the surface, will also allow those pedestrians to cross the road who do not intend to use the metro. The Pankha Road above is an extremely busy road and crossing it is very difficult for pedestrians, especially during the office peak hours,” a DMRC spokesperson said. 

“The subway has been built using the box pushing technology, as a result of which there was no hindrance to the vehicular movement above during its construction,” he added.  

The Managing Director of DMRC, Mangu Singh, was present during the opening of the subway. 

In its Phase 3 corridors, DMRC has tried to provide pedestrian subways at most stations to provide an additional facility for convenient pedestrian movement. Twenty-five subways have been constructed in this phase, including in Munirka, RK Puram, IIT, Panchsheel Park, Chirag Delhi, and Greater Kailash. 

Some of the other subways include the Udyog Bhawan metro station subway connecting Sena Bhawan and Udyog Bhawan, INA station subway connecting Dilli Hat and INA Market, the subway at AIIMS station connecting AIIMS and Safdarjung Hospital, the Green Park station subway connecting Yusuf Sarai market and the community centre.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Dabri Mor metro station Delhi Metro Dabri Mor
India Matters
Pauline composts biowaste on a 'Khamba' composting pot. (Photo | EPS)
Follow bio-medical waste mgmt rules or pay penalties, hospitals told
A swollen Aghanashini river flooded a road near Hegde village of Kumta on Monday (Photo | EPS)
Over 100 flood-hit families shifted to rehab centres in Uttara Kannada
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
Indian High Commission in Pakistan demands more security
Representational Image.
Startup helps veggie farmers in Telangana get right prices

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
UK 'resolved' to leave EU by end of October: Raab
Image used for representational purpose only (File Photo | PTI)
WATCH: IMD issues heavy rainfall alert for these areas in Karnataka
Gallery
Hundreds of people, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi (in picture), BJP president Amit Shah and veteran party leader L K Advani, bid farewell to former external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj as her mortal remains were consigned to flames at the Lodh
IN PHOTOS | Nation bids final farewell to People's Minister Sushma Swaraj
Let us take a look at some of the rare photos of veteran BJP leader and former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, who passed away at AIIMS Delhi on August 6, 2019. (File Photo | EPS)
RIP Sushma Swaraj: Check out some rare photos of the BJP stalwart
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp