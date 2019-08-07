Delhi Metro opens subway at Dabri Mor station

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation on Tuesday opened a pedestrian subway to facilitate entry and exit from the Dabri Mor Janakpuri South metro station. The 185-metre-long subway will facilitate pedestrian movement between the Sitapuri, Dabri Mor and Janakpuri C2 block areas.

“The subway, built at a depth of nine metres from the surface, will also allow those pedestrians to cross the road who do not intend to use the metro. The Pankha Road above is an extremely busy road and crossing it is very difficult for pedestrians, especially during the office peak hours,” a DMRC spokesperson said.

“The subway has been built using the box pushing technology, as a result of which there was no hindrance to the vehicular movement above during its construction,” he added.

The Managing Director of DMRC, Mangu Singh, was present during the opening of the subway.

In its Phase 3 corridors, DMRC has tried to provide pedestrian subways at most stations to provide an additional facility for convenient pedestrian movement. Twenty-five subways have been constructed in this phase, including in Munirka, RK Puram, IIT, Panchsheel Park, Chirag Delhi, and Greater Kailash.

Some of the other subways include the Udyog Bhawan metro station subway connecting Sena Bhawan and Udyog Bhawan, INA station subway connecting Dilli Hat and INA Market, the subway at AIIMS station connecting AIIMS and Safdarjung Hospital, the Green Park station subway connecting Yusuf Sarai market and the community centre.