Green nod first for Noida's Jewar airport: YEIDA

Vandana Keelor By

Express News Service

NOIDA: The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) on Tuesday said it will have all environmental clearances in place before the appointment of the concessionaire for the Jewar airport in November.

Refuting reports that an expert committee of the Union environment ministry recommended the sanctioned airport project be deferred, YEIDA officials maintained that they were asked to submit a detailed environment plan covering seven aspects related to the project.

“We are scheduled to meet officials of the Wildlife Institute of India (WII) on August 9, and discuss and present an environment conservation plan to the WII,” YEIDA CEO Arunvir Singh explained. “The EAC has not recommended the deferring of the airport project, but sought to know the restoration plan for water bodies besides a conservation plan for birds and fauna in consultation with

the WII.”

Incidentally, a habitat of Black Buck, was found near Greater Noida this year. “We will take utmost care to protect the environment and wildlife. The airport will be planned in a way so that there is minimum loss to natural habitat of birds and wild animals,” he assured.

The proposed site is spread over an area of 1,334 hectare, which consists of settlements and agricultural area, and has over 6,000 trees besides ponds and wetlands.

“We were asked to cover all environmental aspects, including permissions for felling 6,000 trees and planting of 18,000 saplings,” Singh said. “We were also told to carry out a study on filling and relocation of 14 ponds, and submit details of measures especially with respect to water conservation, irrigation, channeling and diversion, besides coming up with a Corporate Environment Responsibility plan.”