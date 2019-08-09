Home Cities Delhi

A big leap for Ladakh but still some way to go

Many have turned their focus to two most crucial aspects — preservation of the culture that is innate to Ladakh and the fragile ecosystem.

Published: 09th August 2019 07:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th August 2019 07:36 AM   |  A+A-

Army soldiers patrol in the snow bound way to frontier region of Ladakh.

Army soldiers patrol in the snow bound way to frontier region of Ladakh. (File Photo | PTI)

By Angela Paljor 
Express News Service

LEH: The declaration of Ladakh as a Union Territory has been welcomed by many who believe that it was a much-awaited decision. Even as people came together to celebrate the historic event at the main market, many have turned their focus to two most crucial aspects — preservation of the culture that is innate to Ladakh and the fragile ecosystem.

ALSO READ: UT move may expose fault lines in Ladakh, Jammu and Kashmir's unsung cousin

Stressing on these aspects from day one was Sonam Wangchuk, the director of the Himalayan Institute of Alternatives. “While we welcome the UT status, the second step is to put forward certain safeguards regarding the fragile ecosystem and the culture. So, either the government should work towards them or the people should demand for them,” said Wangchuk. 

27-year-old Dorjey Youron, a resident of Shey village, said, “Ladakh has acres of barren land that may not be cultivable but can be used to set up various industries. So, with the opening of the market and rise in the value of land, these are in time-bound to be leased or sold. This would, in turn, increase the footfall of people who would be willing to work in industries. Thus, increasing the carbon footprint.”

ALSO READ: 'Only two families will lose their livelihood' - Ladakh MP's Article 370 speech wins PM Modi's praise

However, one might point out that there will be greater job opportunities with such inventories. While the idea does sound tempting Dorjey Namgyal, 79, who runs a store that deals in brocade fabric, dismisses it completely. “I rent this shop but if someone else offers more than what I pay, don’t you think the owner will rent it out to him. This would leave me jobless and so will be the case for many others like me,” he said, adding, “Any job opportunity that comes this way will be contested by hundreds or even thousands.”

Namgyal wonders how many young Ladakhi children will be able to compete with people who have already had better education compared to the ones here.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ladakh Ladakh Union Territory Article 370 Article 370 abrogation Jammu Kashmir
India Matters
People wading through flooded road in Kozhikode. (Photo | T P Sooraj, EPS)
Should Kerala fear another August 2018 like deluge? Experts and CM have this to say
People purchasing gold from a jewelry store in Kerala. ( Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Here's how you can buy cheaper gold despite prices hitting new high
Security personnel stand guard as they block a road leading to the residence of Farooq Abdullah Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti during restrictions in Srinagar Thursday August 8 2019. | PTI
Kashmir clampdown: Restrictions eased for Friday prayers, security forces on high alert
Main accused in Unnao rape case BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar being shifted from Sitapur prison to appear before Delhi court on 3 August 2019 (File Photo | PTI)
Unnao rape case: Delhi court frames charges against expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
An aerial view of the flood-hit Sangli district in Maharashtra | Pti
Maharashtra Floods: Over 95,000 people evacuated from flood-hit Sangli
Latest flood situation in Karnataka's Kodagu. | Express Photo Services
Karnataka Rains: Over one lakh people evacuated from flood-hit areas
Gallery
Monsoon rains continued to batter several parts of India on 9th August 2019. Kerala is on the edge (in picture) with 22 deaths so far in rain and landslide-related incidents. Other flood-hit states include Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Goa, Andhr
IN PICS | Several dead as rains batter Kerala, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu
Dipa Karmakar is an artistic gymnast who has represented India at the 2016 Summer Olympics. He was born in Agartala in 1993. (Photo | PTI)
Happy Birthday Dipa Karmakar: Check out rare photos of India’s first woman gymnast to qualify for the Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp