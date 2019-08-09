Delhi LG Anil Baijal for efficient police workforce, suggests mandatory health check-ups

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Lt Governor Anil Baijal on Thursday asked Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik to explore the implementation of a mandatory annual health check-up scheme for policemen for improving their efficiency and productivity.

The direction comes days after Baijal accorded in-principal approval to the mandatory annual health check-up scheme for all Delhi government employees aged above 40 years.

According to an official statement, the L-G reviewed Delhi Police housing, amenities in thanas and status of police station buildings.

It stated that since, the profession has an extremely demanding work environment filled with danger, ambiguities and conflicts, interventions are required to help officers deal with this difficult and stressful occupation. “The Lt Governor advised the Commissioner of Police to explore the implementation of mandatory annual health check-up scheme in respect of Delhi Police personnel apart from other ongoing measures to manage stress levels and health issues related to it and improve productivity of force,” it stated.

Baijal directed the police to expedite its efforts to augment housing satisfaction level for its staff and monitoring of projects of housing and police station buildings every month. He instructed the police to coordinate with land-owning agencies for land allotment.