Girls in Delhi government school crack the Math puzzle

Gender stereotype falls as girls (83.92%) fare better than boys (78.78%) in Class X exam in Delhi government schools.

In CBSE 10 results, the pass percentage of Delhi govt schools was 71.6%, up by about 2.7% over last year.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Girls in Delhi government schools have outshone boys in mathematics, beating the trend of boys doing better in that subject.

“Girls have always been performing better than boys, but the pass percentage of boys was more than girls in math. Beating this trend, this year, Class 10 girls (83.92 per cent) performed better than boys (78.78 per cent) in Maths also,” said the Delhi government, in its analysis of education-related data, released on Thursday. 

The education department said that co-ed schools, with a pass percentage of 88.1 per cent, were performing better than schools exclusively for girls or boys.

“The Compartment Exam has raised the overall results of the Delhi Government. It is an important mechanism which can prevent a large number of children from repeating grade 10 and 12, but had been largely getting ignored both by CBSE as well as schools.... By focusing on students who were placed in compartment in these two classes, the Delhi government has enabled more than 19,000 students to clear their exam this year itself and move to the next grade,” the government noted in its analysis. 

It said special classes organised during the summer vacation for 44,516 Class 10 students, 98 per cent of whom were placed in the compartment after having failed in math or science or both, had improved the final result after compartment by nearly 10 percentage points to 81.4 per cent. 

After the compartment exam, the pass percentage of class 12 students improved by 2.3 per cent, according to the government survey.

There are now more than 200 schools which have secured 100 per cent results.
On infrastructure, the government said that more than 22,000 of the 32,000 rooms in 731 buildings were being used as classrooms in 1,022 schools. Between 2011 and 2019, the number of private schools has gone up by 630. From 2015-16 till now, it has increased only by four.

Enrolment declining

In the corresponding period, the number of students in private schools has gone up by 4.8 lakh, and the number of students in MCD schools has decreased by 2.5 lakh. The total number of children in school continues to be just over 44 lakh, about 34 per cent of whom are in schools run by the Delhi government.

