Panel to chart out new policy for dairy owners in Delhi: Gopal Rai

The panel, which will have four MLAs as its members, will be headed by the director of the Animal Husbandry department.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Senior Delhi minister  Gopal Rai on Thursday announced that a 12-member committee has been constituted to chart out a new policy on dairy farms in the national capital.

The panel, which will have four MLAs as its members, will be headed by the director of the Animal Husbandry department. MCD and DSUIB officials and dairy representatives will be the other members.

It will inspect dairy farms before submitting its report on all aspects based on which the new policy will be formed, Rai said.

“For the last few months, many dairy farmers have been complaining about harassment by the officers of animal husbandry department and municipal bodies. Now, the government has formed a 12 -member panel for charting out a dairy policy,” he said during a visit to Ghazipur dairy farm. “Till this policy is formulated, no challans will be issued against the dairy farms.” 

Masoodpur, Madanpur Khadar, Nangli,  Kakrola, Ghogha, Bhalaswa,   Ghazipur, Gharoli and Goyla are some of the dairy colonies in Delhi.

Recently, the High Court had directed Chief Secretary Vijay Dev to find out a solution to the stray cattle problem in the national capital. 

The court had directed the MCDs, government and other departments to take “serious steps” so that not only the citizens can live in a clean city but also the stray cattle are kept in hygienic conditions.

According to a livestock census done in 2012, surveyors had traced more than 12,000 stray cows in Delhi alone. 

