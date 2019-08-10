Home Cities Delhi

Delhi man arrested for triple talaq to wife after six-year harassment

The 29-year-old woman on Friday filed a complaint in which she claimed that her husband Atir Shamin, who she married in November 2011, divorced her by pronouncing triple talaq.

Triple Talaq

For representational purposes

By Mudita Girotra
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  A-29-year-old Muslim woman in Delhi has alleged that her husband divorced her through triple talaq after more than six years of marriage due to “non-fulfilment of the demand of dowry”, police said on Saturday. The husband has been arrested. 

A case has been registered under the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act 2019 at Bara Hindu Rao police station on the basis of the statement of the victim, Raima Yahya, said Nupur Prasad, Deputy Commissioner of Police, north. 

According to the FIR, the woman’s husband, Atir Shamim, and his family used to harass her for dowry. 
The divorce, on their son’s birthday on June 23, was a “well-planned conspiracy”, she said. “They came to my room and pressurised my husband to pronounce triple talaq,” she said, adding that after he did so, they asked her to leave the house with the five-year-old.  

She said she wasn’t given her ‘meher’ (payment made by the groom to the bride at the time of marriage).
The woman has demanded maintenance for herself and her child. Raima is living with her family in Wazirabad the national capital.

Couple studied in DU

According to neighbours of the accused, the couple are alumni of Delhi University’s Kirori Mal College. “We never got to know about any altercations,” one of them said. Atir owns a shop selling glasses in Kamla Market and lives in north Delhi’s Pulbangash area

