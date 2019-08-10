Home Cities Delhi

Delhi Metro floats tenders for second corridor of fourth phase

The other two corridors of the fourth phase are the Janakpuri West-RK Ashram corridor and the Tughlakabad-Aerocity corridor.

By Rahiba R Parveen
NEW DELHI: The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has floated tenders for the 12.58-kilometre Majlis Park-Maujpur corridor, the second of the three corridors approved in the fourth phase of the Delhi metro network.

The other two corridors of the fourth phase are the Janakpuri West-RK Ashram corridor and the Tughlakabad-Aerocity corridor. “The civil tenders for the entire 12.58 km long Majlis Park-Maujpur metro corridor have been floated. The section comprises eight elevated stations. They are Yamuna Vihar, Bhajanpura, Khajuri Khas, Sonia Vihar, Soorghat, Jagatpur Village, Jharoda Majraa and Burari stations,” the DMRC spokesperson said.

This corridor will join the two remaining dots of the Pink Line, completing the full circle of its route, the official said, adding that work was on for the third corridor and tenders would soon be floated for it. The Majlis Park-Maujpur corridor will have a double-decker viaduct between the Bhajanpura and Yamuna Vihar metro stations. The metro viaduct will be on the upper deck, at an elevation of 18.5 metres, while the road flyover will be on the lower deck, at a height of 9.5 metres.

“The length of the double-decker viaduct will be about 1.4 kilometres. It will be on the central verge of the road. Development of the Public Works Department road is also being done by DMRC between Yamuna Vihar and Bhajanpura,” he added.

A new feature in fourth phase
Two of the three corridors in the fourth phase of Delhi Metro will have double-decker viaducts. The Majlis Park-Maujpur corridor will have a double-decker viaduct between the Bhajanpura and Yamuna Vihar metro stations. In the Tughlakabad-Aerocity corridor, there will be a double-decker viaduct between Ambedkar Nagar and Saket G Block.

