Delhi’s largest fountain to come up near AIIMS flyover

Parvez Sultan By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A cascading fountain with a circumference of 90 metre — the largest in Delhi and National Capital Region — will be installed around the giant steel sprouts at the lawn beneath the AIIMS flyover.

The fountain will come up with single colour LED lights emitting a warm glow to highlight the flow of water. It will have a tertiary treatment plant, which improves the quality of wastewater so that it can be reused or discharged safely.

“The design was prepared to keep in mind the aesthetics of the site to ensure vibrancy and liveliness round the clock. A huge fountain is being developed in a way that will give cascading effect and enhance the look of the sprouts,” said a senior official of the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC), which is redeveloping the site.

Work started on the project in May and is expected to be completed by end of this year.

As part of the comprehensive redevelopment plan of the site, the NDMC will also bring changes to landscaping by adding seasonal trees and shrubs, ornamental flowers and decorative illumination.

Planned more than a year ago, the NDMC had previously proposed to dismantle the sprouts for a water fountain. But, the Delhi Urban Art Commission (DUAC) rejected the proposal after which the Council worked out a design and decided to retain the installations. “We haven’t decided the lighting yet but will be using warm single colour lights. The idea of installing dynamic lights was dropped because they could have been a traffic hazard, considering the location and high volume of vehicles passing through the stretch,” said the official.

Rasika, Research and Design (RRD) is designing and conceptualizing the redevelopment project. “The circumference of the fountain will be biggest in the city. Water will gush out of the top and flow down evenly along the entire radius through technical innovations. The project features landscaping, seasonal and vibrant trees, and shrubs etc,” RRD director Surbhi Gupta said.

Gupta said the proposed treatment plant will not only minimise wastage of water but also help to improve environmental benefits. “Treatment plant beneath the fountain is an important step in water conservation. Recycled water and extra flow will be used to maintain landscaping and horticulture purpose.”Raw water from the Central Public Work Department (CPWD) treatment plant will feed the fountain.