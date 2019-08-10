Two days to go, Delhi BJP looks to end membership drive on a high

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: As the membership drive entered the final lap, the BJP in Delhi has decided to pull out all the stops to enrol as many new members as possible in the last two days.

To intensify the campaign, the BJP leadership has launched ‘Chalo Booth Ki Ore’ (Rush to Booths) programme to carry out registration drive at all booths simultaneously on last two days — Saturday and Sunday — in which all senior party leaders, including MPs and MLAs, will join party workers in the drive.

ALSO READ: BJP membership drive eyes Dalits, Muslims in UP, sets target of 50 lakh new members

Convener of the membership programme, Kuljeet Singh Chahal, said that all seven Delhi MPs, office-bearers, district presidents, MLAs, councillors, and workers of all department and cells will be present at booths.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had launched the membership campaign in Varanasi on June 6, the birth anniversary of BJP ideologue Syama Prasad Mookerjee. In Delhi, the campaign was launched with fanfare at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium by former Madhya Pradesh chief minister and national in-charge of the campaign Shivraj Singh Chauhan on June 7.

Co-convener of the programme Harsh Malhotra said that Delhi residents are delighted with the decision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to abolish Article 370 and 35A related to Jammu and Kashmir, and hence they are joining the party with zeal.

“People are visiting the party office on their own,” he said. “As part of the ‘Chalo Booth Ki Ore’, the BJP workers will apprise people about the benefits of abolishing Article 370 and 35A,” he said.

The Delhi BJP had claimed that it was able to enrol over nine lakh new members even before the official month-long membership campaign concludes on August 11.

Mission 2020

The Delhi BJP plans to boost party membership by 57 per cent. Currently, the state unit has about 26 lakh registered members, out of which over 14 lakh are duly verified. Party workers will do much of the legwork for the Delhi poll campaign.