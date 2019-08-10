Home Cities Delhi

Two days to go, Delhi BJP looks to end membership drive on a high

To intensify the campaign, the BJP leadership has launched ‘Chalo Booth Ki Ore’ (Rush to Booths) programme

Published: 10th August 2019 10:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th August 2019 10:05 AM   |  A+A-

BJP flags, BJP logo

Representational image of BJP (File Photo)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: As the membership drive entered the final lap, the BJP in Delhi has decided to pull out all the stops to enrol as many new members as possible in the last two days.  

To intensify the campaign, the BJP leadership has launched ‘Chalo Booth Ki Ore’ (Rush to Booths) programme to carry out registration drive at all booths simultaneously on last two days — Saturday and Sunday — in which all senior party leaders, including MPs and MLAs, will join party workers in the drive.

ALSO READ: BJP membership drive eyes Dalits, Muslims in UP, sets target of 50 lakh new members

Convener of the membership programme, Kuljeet Singh Chahal, said that all seven Delhi MPs, office-bearers, district presidents, MLAs, councillors, and workers of all department and cells will be present at booths.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had launched the membership campaign in Varanasi on June 6, the birth anniversary of BJP ideologue Syama Prasad Mookerjee. In Delhi, the campaign was launched with fanfare at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium by former Madhya Pradesh chief minister and national in-charge of the campaign Shivraj Singh Chauhan on June 7.

Co-convener of the programme Harsh Malhotra said that Delhi residents are delighted with the decision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to abolish Article 370 and 35A related to Jammu and Kashmir, and hence they are joining the party with zeal.

“People are visiting the party office on their own,” he said. “As part of the ‘Chalo Booth Ki Ore’, the BJP workers will apprise people about the benefits of abolishing Article 370 and 35A,” he said.  

The Delhi BJP had claimed that it was able to enrol over nine lakh new members even before the official month-long membership campaign concludes on August 11.

Mission 2020
The Delhi BJP plans to boost party membership by 57 per cent. Currently, the state unit has about 26 lakh registered members, out of which over 14 lakh are duly verified. Party workers will do much of the legwork for the Delhi poll campaign.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
BJP membership drive Delhi Delhi BJP membership drive Narendra Modi
India Matters
The devastated spot at Puthumala in Wayanad where a post office, temple, mosque and a few houses were washed away in a major landslide | T P Sooraj
Kerala floods: A village stood in Wayanad once before rains inundated it
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | EPS)
Shows what years of RSS training does to mind: Rahul slams Haryana CM's Kashmiri girl remark
Members of DMK were in jubliant mood after the results of Vellore parliment election results came out on Friday afternoon. | (R Satish Babu | EPS)
Vellore Lok Sabha election: Close win a reality check on DMK leadership?
Nawaz Sharif (Photo | PTI)
Nawaz Sharif continues to have AC, heater and TV in prison

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH | Boy guides ambulance over flooded bridge in Karnataka
People crossing flood water at Vellimadukunnu in Kozhikode (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Kerala Floods: Death toll crosses 50, glimpse from a relief camp
Gallery
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami named three lion cubs and four tiger cubs at Arignar Anna Zoological Park in Chennai on 10th August 2019. (Photos| R Satish Babu, EPS)
IN PICS | Chennai's Vandalur Zoo home to cute white tiger and lion babies!
Monsoon rains continued to batter several parts of India on 9th August 2019. Kerala is on the edge (in picture) with 22 deaths so far in rain and landslide-related incidents. Other flood-hit states include Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Goa, Andhr
IN PICS | Several dead as rains batter Kerala, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp