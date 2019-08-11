History-sheeter, kin throw chilli powder at cops in Delhi to evade arrest

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Two police constables who had gone to arrest a 31-year-old history-sheeter, had chilli powder thrown at them by the man and his family and even had their uniforms torn off in Shahdara area. The attack was so violent that the police personnel had to open fire in order to defend themselves. Police said they have arrested the accused and four of his family members.

The accused, identified as Sajjan, faces more than 16 cases registered against him in the district. Despite having chilli powder thrown at them, one of the constables managed to seize Sajjan while his family members managed to flee from the spot.

According to a senior police officer, on Friday two constables of Vivek Vihar police station were on patrol when they came to know that Sajjan, who had been externed, had come back to Delhi and was at his house at Jwala Nagar in Shahdara area.

“A patrol team approached the house of the accused and asked him to come with them to the police station. But Sajjan along with his family members attacked the duo with chilli powder.” The Station House Officer (SHO) later reached the spot and arrested the accused after the attack.

“A case under sections 186, 353, and 34 of IPC has been registered at Vivek Vihar police station. There are several cases against the accused and his family members registered here in Shahdara district. Sajjan was also declared a bad character,” said Meghna Yadav, DCP, Shahdara. “Four other members of his family who had managed to escape were arrested following several raids in the locality. One of the family members has a case under MCOCA.”