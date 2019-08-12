Home Cities Delhi

Two Iraqi children receive new lease of life at Delhi hospital

Two Iraqi girls suffering from cardiac ailments have got a new lease of life after receiving medical treatment at a city hospital, officials said on Sunday.

Published: 12th August 2019 06:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th August 2019 10:41 AM   |  A+A-

Staish Azad Khalil with her family and staff of Sir Ganga Ram Hospital. | Express Photo Services

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Two Iraqi girls suffering from cardiac ailments have got a new lease of life after receiving medical treatment at a city hospital, officials said on Sunday.

The girls, Staish Azad Khalil (2) and Naveen Yaseen (7), who were living in a camp for internally displaced people in Erbil, the capital city of Iraqi Kurdistan, were critical and would not have survived long without medical attention, doctors at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital said.

On their arrival at the hospital, the children were evaluated, and “Staish was found to have a seriously malformed heart condition where half of the heart was missing congenitally, due to which there was shortage of oxygen in her body. She was frequently turning blue and had a hard time breathing properly,” the hospital said in a statement.

After echocardiography and cardiac catheterisation studies, it was ensured that a surgical option could be offered, the doctors said.

“On July’22, Dr Raja Joshi, Chairman, Pediatric Cardiac Surgery and his team of doctors performed the first stage of complex repair of heart,” the hospital said.

After surgery, Staish now has safe levels of oxygen in the body and normal breathing. She will return for the second and last stage of surgery after four years, the statement said.

She was discharged from the hospital on July 30 and is ready to fly back to Iraq to celebrate Eid with the rest of her family, the statement said.“Naveen was found to have a medically manageable problem and once therapy was successfully established, she also is deemed fit to fly back home,” the statement said.

Hospital authorities said they were contacted about a fortnight ago by two non-governmental organisations working in Erbil.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
The devastated spot at Puthumala in Wayanad where a post office, temple, mosque and a few houses were washed away in a major landslide | T P Sooraj
Kerala floods: A village stood in Wayanad once before rains inundated it
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | EPS)
Shows what years of RSS training does to mind: Rahul slams Haryana CM's Kashmiri girl remark
Members of DMK were in jubliant mood after the results of Vellore parliment election results came out on Friday afternoon. | (R Satish Babu | EPS)
Vellore Lok Sabha election: Close win a reality check on DMK leadership?
Nawaz Sharif (Photo | PTI)
Nawaz Sharif continues to have AC, heater and TV in prison

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Screen grab of CCTV footage of the the couple fighting off the robbers | Express
WATCH: Elderly couple fights off masked robbers with slippers, chairs and stools
A vendor pushes his cart as security personnel guard in a street on the seventh day of curfew in Srinagar Sunday Aug. 11 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Kashmir: Mudasir Ahmad's 'Lone'ly wedding
Gallery
Eid-al-Adha means 'Feast of the Sacrifice' or Eid Qurban also called the 'Festival of the Sacrifice', honours the willingness of Ibrahim to sacrifice his son as an act of obedience to God's command. (Photo | R.Satish Babu/EPS)
Eid al-Adha: Emotions galore as India celebrates Bakrid!
Having earned the distinction of being the longest-serving Congress president, Sonia Gandhi is once again at the helm to steer her party out of troubled waters. (Photo | AICC Twitter)
Indian National Congress' saviour-in-chief Sonia Gandhi returns to party helm
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp